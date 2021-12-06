Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 Review

If you suffer from asthma and allergies or live in an area with dangerously high air pollution levels, it’s important to ensure that the air in your home is free of harmful contaminants. The Airthings View Plus ($299), a wireless air quality monitor, uses multiple sensors to measure levels of carbon dioxide, particulate matter, radon, and more. You can view measurements in colorful charts and receive alerts when they reach certain thresholds, although you can't customize those thresholds yourself. We experienced some usability issues in testing, too: The display on the View Plus is difficult to see in the dark, and we were unable to link the device to our Google account. The Aura Air, a smart air purifier, provides many of the same readings and actually scrubs the air of pollutants, so even though it's more expensive at $499, it's also a better buy.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO