Technology

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 ($1,575.40) offers something a little different than your standard small-business laptop experience. That’s thanks to a second, power-sipping E Ink display on the exterior of the case that complements the main screen. This is not an ebook reader, but more of a way to display...

www.pcmag.com

laptopmag.com

Killer Deal on Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is a rugged mid-range hybrid laptop perfect for students. As part of Lenovo's Black Friday sale, the ThinkPad Yoga 11e is now $429. That's a massive 58% off — a savings of $600 dollars. The Yoga 11e is known for its comfortable keyboard, highly responsive...
YOGA
geekspin

Holiday Gift Guide 2021 + Lenovo laptop giveaway

This holiday season there are so many great new products to consider, it can be overwhelming. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite gadgets and toys of 2021, and there is something for every budget. We’re also giving away several two awesome Lenovo laptops, so enter below for a chance to win.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

The Lenovo ThinkBook is ridiculously cheap this Cyber Monday, $860 off

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a computer or laptop at serious discounts. One of the deals that literally has us dropping our jaws revolves around one of Lenovo's Ultrabooks. As we said in our Lenovo ThinkBook 13s (Gen 2) review, it's a well-rounded PC with a 16:10 aspect ratio that supports 2K and an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU. It's like a Chromebook that can handle a whole lot more, making it super useful as a work or leisure tool.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook tablet is only $90 for Cyber Monday

In the ongoing flurry of some of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve ever seen, we spotted this fantastic Lenovo Chromebook at a massive discount. We’re not kidding, either — it’s probably one of the biggest discounts on a tablet that Lenovo has ever done. You can now get this fantastic Chromebook for just $100, down from $335, meaning a full $235 in savings. Such an insane deal hardly ever happens, and we fully expect it to sell out very quickly, so shop now while you can still get it.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Some of these Lenovo Cyber Monday deals are crazy

The sale includes savings of up to 70%, including a $99 Chromebook and some excellent laptop deals. The Lenovo Cyber Monday deals are putting the Black Friday offers of some retailers to shame, with bargains for all budgets and more than 50% off some hot hardware. Whether you’re in the market for an affordable Chromebook, a high-end laptop, or some nice accessories, you’re likely to find a deal that piques your interest.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

RTX 3060 Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $745 on the mighty Lenovo ThinkBook 16p

The Lenovo Cyber Monday sale knocks up to 80% off laptops sitewide including its high-performance ThinkBook business machines. Currently, the RTX 3060-charged Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 is $1,383 via coupon, " HELLOHOLIDAYS". That's $745 off its former price of $2,129 and the lowest price we could find on this laptop.
COMPUTERS
thexboxhub.com

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset Review

Roll the years back and it wasn’t that long ago that any gamer looking for a new headset would be left with just a couple of choices. ASTRO Gaming and Turtle Beach were the forerunners in a marketplace that was in its infancy. Whip forward a decade or so to get back in the here and now, and there are a huge number of other manufacturers vying for a place at the table; pretty much playing musical chairs on a monthly basis. Sometimes it’s the EPOS team who are flavour of the month, at others it’s RIG, or Razer, or even, just occasionally the uber expensive Audeze. Hell, even Microsoft themselves have jumped in on the action with some rather neat official headsets.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Airthings View Plus Review

If you suffer from asthma and allergies or live in an area with dangerously high air pollution levels, it’s important to ensure that the air in your home is free of harmful contaminants. The Airthings View Plus ($299), a wireless air quality monitor, uses multiple sensors to measure levels of carbon dioxide, particulate matter, radon, and more. You can view measurements in colorful charts and receive alerts when they reach certain thresholds, although you can't customize those thresholds yourself. We experienced some usability issues in testing, too: The display on the View Plus is difficult to see in the dark, and we were unable to link the device to our Google account. The Aura Air, a smart air purifier, provides many of the same readings and actually scrubs the air of pollutants, so even though it's more expensive at $499, it's also a better buy.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Extended Cyber Monday deal: Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus for just $129

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is one of the more affordable iPad alternatives out there. And thanks to a lingering Cyber Monday deal, you can pick it up for a stellar price. Currently, Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) for $129. Normally, it sells for $179, so that's $50 in savings and its biggest discount ever. This one of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can still get.
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Cyber Monday: Windows 11 Lenovo AIOs packing Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5000 are $150 off

On the occasion of Cyber Monday 2021, Lenovo has got a couple of great deals on its IdeaCentre All-in-One (AIO) PCs. These AIOs are great for someone who doesn't want the hassle of dealing with a desktop setup but also wants a larger screen compared to what a similarly priced laptop offers, and in these days of working from home and online classes, AIOs seem to be in high demand.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: UK early sales, discounts to expect

The best Black Friday laptop deals of 2021 cover a huge range of MacBooks, Chromebooks and Windows notebooks. If you’ve been waiting for a big discount on your favourite portable machine, this is the time to buy. We’re rounding up all the top Black Friday laptop sales happening at Amazon,...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook review: Cornering the middle market

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook toes the line of mid-market machines without stepping over it. It puts up average performance across the board but does so in style. The Lenovo Flex 5i is the convertible version of the IdeaPad 5i and brings Chromebook enthusiasts a more bendable form factor to work with. This machine combines good looks with solid performance and good-enough battery life in a compact chassis that should appeal to those seeking a bit more quirk from their computer. It’s also priced just under some of the top productivity Chromebooks in the market, making it a potential business budget pick. Is this the right convertible for you? Find out in the Android Authority Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook review.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Giztop is giving $50 OFF on Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus 5G

Giztop is giving $50 OFF on Lenovo XiaoXin Pad Plus 5G. The tablet which generally retails for $399 is now available at a discounted price of $349 by using the coupon code: PLUS5G only at Giztop. WHERE TO BUY. Lenovo XiaoXin Pad Plus 5G at $349 (after discount)@Giztop. Lenovo XiaoXin...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Dell XPS 15 Cyber Monday deal brings $400 price cut

Black Friday has officially passed, but this Dell XPS 15 Cyber Monday deal is keeping the party alive. Right now, Dell is offering the XPS 15 for only $1,500, a $400 discount off the usual price of $1,900. It’s a great example of the best Cyber Monday deals you can find on laptops.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: The deals that are now live

Black Friday itself is over, but that doesn’t mean that the deals have stopped flowing. In fact, we’re set to get some great Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals. No matter what you want from a laptop, there should be a deal this year for your needs. We’ve seen certain manufacturers and stores announce their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Laptops are a hot commodity each year. But if you want an idea of what exactly is going on, you can check in here. This is a post we will be updating throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ll have your coverage...
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

Get $900 off the Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop at Best Buy

The best gaming laptops are far from cheap, especially if they feature the latest graphics cards and fancy displays. Yet, it is possible to pick up a high spec portable gaming PC for less, as even premium options are subject to discounts. So, if you’re looking for a reliable rig with a pleasing price tag, you’ll want to check out the Razer Blade 15 Base, as it’s now available for under $2,000.
COMPUTERS

