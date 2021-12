Littering is a scourge in the Lehigh Valley. Just take a look along our highways and waterways. On Wednesday in Bangor, it became a much bigger inconvenience. A vape device discarded and smashed looked like a suspicious device to a Memorial Park user, prompting a call to police that led to Route 512 being closed in the area for two hours until the Bethlehem Fire Department Bomb Squad’s robot could figure out what it was — trash. Litterbugs, show some respect for yourselves and your community. And those who want to make a difference are invited to volunteer for a Pick Up Pennsylvania litter-collection effort next spring. Find more information at penndot.gov.

BANGOR, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO