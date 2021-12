It’s been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. While the world has changed since then, fans’ desire to rock out hasn’t. Styx and REO Speedwagon are telling you to close those laptops and get out of your sweatpants, because they’re set to once again bring their rock & roll classics to the masses, this time with special guest Loverboy for the “Live & UnZoomed” tour that kicks off May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids and will include a stop in Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, June 11th.

3 DAYS AGO