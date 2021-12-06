Congress to Grill Instagram Head Adam Mosseri on Social Media Giant's Impact on Youth
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri is slated to testify this week in front of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee after a Wall Street Journal report that found the Meta-owned social media platform is negatively impacting the mental wellness of teen girls.
Instagram Chief Executive Adam Mosseri is set to testify before Congress for the first time. Mosseri’s appearance follows reports that showed Facebook and Instagram are aware of the harms their apps and services cause, including to teen mental health. Nicole Gill, co-founder and executive director of Accountable Tech joins Cheddar News to preview the hearing.
Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, faced withering questions on Capitol Hill about the reports the social media app was aware of the severe mental health impacts it was having on teenage girls. Karen Kornbluh, the director of digital innovation and democracy for the German Marshall Fund, joined Cheddar to discuss the rare show of bipartisan outrage on display at the Senate hearing. "The senators came really loaded for bear on both sides of the aisle," she said. Kornbluh explained how senators like Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) set up fake Instagram accounts with teen girl profiles in order to research the effects firsthand.
Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, joined Cheddar to talk about the cosmetic company's mass exodus from major social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, in the wake of recent reports that Instagram specifically had negative impacts on teen girls. He noted that with teenage girls being a large part of its consumer base and audience, Lush had a responsibility to market its company on outlets that prioritize mental wellbeing. "For us, we've always been a social brand, and it started to feel that social media was no longer offering what we felt we wanted to gain from it," he said. "And then obviously when you add that to the damage that it's causing, it just feels like a combination that we can't continue on with." The company also pulled out of social media platforms in 2019.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified for the first time before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday as lawmakers question the app's impact on the mental health of younger users. During his testimony, Mosseri said Instagram is planning to bring back a version of its news feed that would give users the...
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will appear before a Senate panel on Wednesday as the company faces scrutiny over the potential detrimental impact its photo-sharing social media platform has on young people.In September senators fired a barrage of criticism at Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, over the social-networking giant’s handling of internal research on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform can harm teens. The lawmakers accused Facebook now called Meta, of concealing the negative findings about Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes.The next month Sen. Richard Blumenthal D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Instagram’s effects on children.For its part, Instagram announced on Tuesday that it launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service. Instagram said that its first tools for parents will roll out early next year, allowing them to see how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits.
Lawmakers on Wednesday grilled Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in a wide-ranging hearing on the potential harms of social media use for young people. The senators pledged that the age of "self-regulation" for Big Tech is over and bipartisan legislation to protect kids online is imminent. Mosseri claimed a...
CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports on Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill and Meta's messenger chief who is leaving the company. He is among a number of executives who are leaving Meta.
On Wednesday afternoon, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will appear before a Senate Commerce subcommittee to answer questions about whether the photo-sharing app is harmful to children’s health. It’s Mosseri’s first appearance before Congress and the first hearing to specifically address Instagram separately from Facebook. The hearing,...
Ahead of what will likely be a tense visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced a suite of “new tools” meant to offset the dangers his platform poses to teenage users. Previously, he’d been somewhat blasé about those hazards, likening social media to the automobile. But after the Wall Street Journal’s “Facebook Files” series triggered a fresh round of scrutiny into the company, including from the lawmakers he’s facing Wednesday, Mosseri was compelled to take at least some steps to address Instagram’s issues. But like other efforts by Instagram and Facebook to get critics off their backs, the measures don’t seem to go far enough to actually fix their problems.
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri took the hot seat earlier today at a U.S. Senate hearing on Instagram’s impact on teens. The hearing was spurred in part by documents released by whistleblower Frances Haugen alleging Facebook has done research about the harm it inflicts on the mental health of young girls but has done little to alleviate the impacts. Over the course of a two-and-a-half-hour hearing, Mosseri provided answers that often frustrated lawmakers trying to hold the platform accountable for its effect on teens.
In July, Instagram gestured toward teen user safety by implementing a policy that made all accounts from users under 16 private by default. But Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said at the hearing that just yesterday, her team made an account for a 15-year-old, which didn’t default to private. She asked Mosseri directly why this happened.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of Instagram on Wednesday met with deep skepticism on Capitol Hill over new measures the social media platform is adopting to protect young users. Adam Mosseri appeared before a Senate panel and faced off with lawmakers angry over revelations of how the photo-sharing platform can harm some young users. Senators […]
Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified about the company’s efforts to address user safety Wednesday during a Senate hearing on concerns that the social media app is having a harmful effect on the mental health of teenagers. In prepared opening remarks, Mosseri argued Instagram was working to address the app’s...
Instagram head Adam Mosseri took his turn on the hot seat before a Senate subcommittee on child safety Wednesday, and the results were typically searing. Panel members took turns lambasting the app and its deleterious impact on teens. “Facebook’s own researchers have been warning management, including yourself, Mr. Mosseri, for years,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chair of the subcommittee, said. “Parents are asking, ‘what is Congress doing to protect our kids?’ and the resounding bipartisan message from this committee is that legislation is coming. The days of self-policing are over.”
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) -- Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, will face lawmakers Wednesday for a hearing about the potential harms of social media use for young people. The Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security will convene the hearing at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and it will mark the first time Mosseri has testified before Congress.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri pushed back on claims that the app can be toxic for teens when he testified to Congress. The testimony comes after leaked internal documents showed the social media platform was harmful to young girls. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will appear before a Senate subcommittee investigating the social media platform's potential harmful impact on teenagers. Ahead of the hearing, Instagram announced new safety and control features. Kris Van Cleave reports from Capitol Hill.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Wednesday that he wants a self-regulatory body to be created for the social media industry in order to determine best practices for how to keep children safe online amid intense scrutiny about the mental health of teenagers on his platform.
