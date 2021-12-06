How Centennial Resource (CDEV) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

The stock price of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) – a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services – increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Quest Resource Holding Corporation announcing today that it has acquired 2 national asset-light waste and environmental services businesses: Chadds Ford, PA-based, RWS Facility Services, LLC (RWS), and Greenville, SC-based, InStream Environmental, LLC (InStream). RWS and Instream are going to expand Quest’s presence in the commercial property space and meaningfully add to the industrial market customer base.
