How Centennial Resource (CDEV) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDEV - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising...

Zacks.com

How Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

CPE - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide...
pulse2.com

Quest Resource Stock (QRHC): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) – a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services – increased by over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Quest Resource Holding Corporation announcing today that it has acquired 2 national asset-light waste and environmental services businesses: Chadds Ford, PA-based, RWS Facility Services, LLC (RWS), and Greenville, SC-based, InStream Environmental, LLC (InStream). RWS and Instream are going to expand Quest’s presence in the commercial property space and meaningfully add to the industrial market customer base.
Zacks.com

6 Reasons Why You Should Bet on ICF International (ICFI)

ICFI - Free Report) is a government services provider that has performed extremely well over the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
pulse2.com

Powell Industries Stock (POWL): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) – a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control, and distribution of electrical energy – increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full-year ended September 30, 2021.
Zacks.com

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com

12 Key Risks for 2022

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. The Institute for Internal Auditors (IIA) is a major U.S. accounting organization. They advocate, provide educational conferences, and develop standards, guidance and certifications for the internal audit profession. Currently, they count 214,026 members.
Benzinga

Where Core & Main Stands With Analysts

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Core & Main. The company has an average price target of $32.71 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $25.00.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com

5 Best Inverse-Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

The bloodbath that started in Wall Street on Nov 26 on news of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 stretched last week also. We saw some positive days last week (as the S&P 500 logged its best day in seven weeks), but overall, it was downbeat for Wall Street.The S&P 500 (down 1.2%), the Dow Jones (down 0.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 0.9%) and the Russell 2000 (down 3.9%) were all in the red on a weekly basis (read: S&P 500 Notches Best Day in Seven Weeks: 5 ETF Winners).
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th

ACLS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Axcelis...
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Kokomo Perspective

10 Penny Stocks To Buy In December According To Insiders

Insiders Decided These Were Peny Stocks To Buy Right Now. Do you like taking advantage of discounts? Whether it’s something you saw online or a clearance sale at a local store, everyone wants a deal. Taking advantage of perceived value at lower prices is engrained in the fabric of consumerism. Coincidentally, if you’re a trader or investor, it’s also something that drives you to find new opportunities. But whether we’re talking about penny stocks or higher priced companies like Apple or Tesla, the goal is the same: make money and repeat the process.
Zacks.com

Top 5 Growth Stocks for December as Omicron Threats Ease

Wall Street started this week with a strong rebound, eliminating most of the losses suffered the previous week due to the resurgence of a new variant of coronavirus – Omicron. On Dec 5, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said that early data of Omicron is “encouraging” and less severe than expected.
Motley Fool

MongoDB Shows Why Some Growth Stocks Are Worth a High Price

MongoDB's fully managed cloud database, Atlas, is a consistently strong growth driver for the company. Management believes MongoDB is well positioned to deepen its relationship with customers over time. Fiscal third-quarter results and management's guidance both crushed analyst estimates. Shares of cloud-based database specialist MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) popped in after-hours trading...
Zacks.com

5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Invest in December

Wall Street witnessed a tough phase in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices declined 3.7% and 0.8%, respectively, in the month. The Russell 2000 index lost 4.3% in the month, marking its worst since March 2020. The omicron variant has stolen some year-end rally thunder....
Zacks.com

Homebuilding ETF (ITB) Hits New 52-Week High

ITB - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of ITB are up approximately 48.9% from their 52-week low of $53.73/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Shyft Group (SHYF)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
