Analysts are drawing the wrong investment lessons from yet another disappointing year for the so-called Dogs of the Dow Strategy. This strategy, as many of you no doubt already know, calls for investing each Jan. 1 in the 10 stocks within the 30 Dow Industrials with the highest dividend yields. It is struggling this year: Through Dec. 6, the strategy has gained 13.3%, barely half the S&P 500’s year-to-date total return of 23.9%. The Dow Dogs are also behind the Dow Industrials’ year-to-date total return of 17.1%.

