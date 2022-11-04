ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spin Fast: SoulCycle Just Knocked $600 Off Its At-Home Exercise Bike

By John Lonsdale
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever taken one of SoulCycle’s in-person cycling workouts, you know all about the popular fitness studio’s heart-pumping routines (and their high-energy playlists). And now, even though you may not be able to make it to one of the brand’s studios for a class, you can (almost) recreate that same experience right at home with the SoulCycle At-Home Bike .

Buy SoulCycle At-Home Bike $1900

The high-tech fitness bike rarely goes on sale, and usually costs $2,500. But right this minute you can score a massive $600 discount and get the At-Home Bike for only $1,900.

You won’t need a special promo code to get this limited-time deal — SoulCycle automatically applies the discount when you get to checkout. You’ll even get free shipping, and the company says delivery should take up to about two or three weeks.

Buy SoulCycle At-Home Bike $600 Off

The bike comes with a commercial-grade stainless steel frame, which feels stable and won’t move around during your rides. It can hold up to 350 pounds and accommodate riders up to 6’10” tall, and it should fit in the corner of your home gym or bedroom at 62.2 x 22.2 x 53.5 inches. That said, SoulCycle suggests giving the bike an additional 24 inches or so of space so you have enough room for your workout.

The At-Home Bike has all the standard features you’ll need, including an adjustable seat, resistance knob and water bottle holder. The brand outfitted it with a sweat-resistant 21.5-inch touchscreen that lets you stream high-resolution, instructor-led SoulCycle classes, with premium built-in speakers that’ll make it sound like you’re right in the middle of a studio. The At-Home Bike will even pair with your Bluetooth workout earbuds or speakers.

Related: The Best Peloton Alternatives to Buy Online

Once you power up the SoulCycle At-Home Bike, you’ll have to sign up for an Equinox+ app membership ($40 per month) to access live and on-demand workouts, whether you’re clipping in your cleats for a ride or want to take a yoga class.

SoulCycle’s home bike is a direct competitor to the popular Peloton bike , and one of the best Peloton alternatives , especially if you’ve taken a SoulCycle class and are used to their cadence, riding style and instruction style. SoulCycle is now also powered by Equinox, so you know their workouts and instructors will be legit.

Along with your discounted At-Home Bike, you can score a 1-year warranty with your purchase, and a 30-day free trial to test it out in real life. Shop the SoulCycle deal here .

