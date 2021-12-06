ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Announces Hiatus, Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest'

By Samantha Schnurr
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS is heading for a break. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the record label for the hit K-pop group announced its world-famous seven members will be taking some off. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in...

WUSA

BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.
allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
Connecticut Post

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
Reuters

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - South Korean superstar pop band BTS will take an “extended period of rest” following U.S. appearances this month before returning to the stage in Seoul in March, the group’s management company said. Bighit Music, the group’s management company, said in a statement on Sunday that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Q 96.1

The Individual Members of BTS Finally Joined Instagram: Here Are Their Handles and First-Ever Posts!

All seven members of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have finally made their solo debuts on Instagram. The superstar music group boasts more than 55 million followers and nearly 1,000 posts on their official group Instagram. Now their fans can keep up with the individual members of BTS via their own verified accounts on the app.
allkpop.com

BTS' Jimin trends worldwide and on other major platforms as he stuns fans and non-fans with his visuals, vocals, and dance at the AMAs

BTS attended the American Music Awards on November 22, where they were both performers and nominees in three categories, including the much-coveted 'Artist of the Year' category, and ended up sweeping all three awards. It has been close to 2 years since people physically attended award shows, and therefore there was lots of excitement at the thought of finally getting to see or even meet some of the beloved celebrities.
allkpop.com

More media reports highlight BTS's Jimin in BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert

Jimin has attracted a lot of attention all through BTS's trip to Los Angeles, USA. This attention got particularly conspicuous in the duration of the four-night #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAconcert, beginning November 27 till December 3. Jimin's performance became the highlight of the show, as seen from the many fan reactions, who confessed to having been bias-wrecked completely by Jimin. Celebrities all around the world also kept posting videos and photos of Jimin from the concert on their social media platforms, some having attended the concert just to see him. The case was no different on the part of the media. There were several reports on the concert by different media outlets, both South Korean and international, whereby Jimin is specifically mentioned for his incredible stage presence and his star power. Such reports are still being seen from an increasing number of media houses.
brooklynvegan.com

Hiatus Kaiyote announces 2022 US shows

Australian soul/funk/psych band Hiatus Kaiyote returned this year with their new album (and first for Brainfeeder), Mood Valiant (and it's been cracking some year-end lists), and they're planning to play a few US shows in 2022. That includes LA's Smokin' Grooves festival, plus headlining shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 13 (tickets) and Oakland's Fox Theater at March 17 (tickets). Both shows go on sale Friday (12/10) at 10 AM local time with presales starting today.
laconiadailysun.com

Little Mix are taking a break! Band announce hiatus after 10 years together

Little Mix are “taking a break” after 10 years together. The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers – made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards – have announced they will be going on hiatus after their ‘Confetti’ tour in Spring next year, but have insisted their break will not mark a permanent end for the group.
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
