Lauren Alaina Gushes Over 'TOURreffic News' After Latest Album Release

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Alaina has been Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World since her new album released in September. Now, fans can head Alaina’s latest songs on tour. She gushed on her social media channels on Monday (December 6):

“After two long years, I have some TOURreffic news! I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour presented by @maurices . My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”

Alaina shared a video announcing her upcoming “Top Of The World Tour,” noting that fan club members can get tickets beginning on Wednesday (December 8), and others can get tickets on Friday (December 10).

“I'm really proud of it,” Alaina said of her latest album , shortly before releasing it to fans. “I think when people hear it, they’ll hear my growth as an artist and as a songwriter and as a woman, and I think ‘ It Was Me ,’ …is a perfect example of that.” Alaina later added that “It Was Me” is “raw, and honest, and vulnerable, and everything that a country song needs .”

Check out Alaina’s tour announcement here :