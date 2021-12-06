ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Gushes Over 'TOURreffic News' After Latest Album Release

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYFM3_0dFUhB3Z00
Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Alaina has been Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World since her new album released in September. Now, fans can head Alaina’s latest songs on tour. She gushed on her social media channels on Monday (December 6):

“After two long years, I have some TOURreffic news! I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour presented by @maurices . My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”

Alaina shared a video announcing her upcoming “Top Of The World Tour,” noting that fan club members can get tickets beginning on Wednesday (December 8), and others can get tickets on Friday (December 10).

“I'm really proud of it,” Alaina said of her latest album , shortly before releasing it to fans. “I think when people hear it, they’ll hear my growth as an artist and as a songwriter and as a woman, and I think ‘ It Was Me ,’ …is a perfect example of that.” Alaina later added that “It Was Me” is “raw, and honest, and vulnerable, and everything that a country song needs .”

Check out Alaina’s tour announcement here :

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Lauren Alaina announces tour that includes Cain's Ballroom show

Multi-platinum-selling music artist Lauren Alaina announced a 2022 headlining tour that will bring her to Cain’s Ballroom for an April 7 performance. “After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour,” Alaina said in a news release about her Top of the World Tour. “My fans have continued to support me even when we weren’t able to be in the same room together. I’m on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here.”
CELEBRITIES
soundslikenashville.com

Lauren Alaina Plans 2022 Top of the World Headline Tour

Country hit maker Lauren Alaina is aiming high with an early 2022 headline tour, announcing the details behind her Top of the World Tour Presented by Maurices. Kicking off February 24 in Silver Spring, Maryland, the run of clubs and theaters will crisscross most of the nation and is named after her chart topping 2021 album, Sitting Pretty On Top of the World.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Alaina
Billboard

Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen & Cole Swindell Set Tours for 2022

Country artists are gearing up to head back out on the road full force in 2022. Several artists have just announced their touring plans for next year, including Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Cole Swindell. Allen, who just picked up his first Grammy nomination (in the all-genre best new artist...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourreffic News
nowdecatur.com

Lauren Alaina Announces 21 Cities For Next Year’s Tour

Lauren Alaina will kick off her Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices on February 24. The first stop will be in Silver Spring, Maryland. A few of the other cities include Minneapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, and New York City. Excited to finally get back on the road, she...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ciara causes a meltdown in high-waisted shorts and thigh-high boots

Ciara sent her fans into a tailspin in her latest show-stopping outfit that was made especially for her by Dolce & Gabbana. The Level Up singer shared some behind-the-scenes images on Wednesday from her performance at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala earlier this week, and she looked amazing! Ciara rocked an all-bronze ensemble that consisted of a silk shirt with a matching tie, a tailcoat, skin-tight shorts, and thigh-high leather boots.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

113K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy