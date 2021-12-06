WhatsApp update brings disappearing group messages and more privacy options

Whatsapp is upgrading its feature that makes your messages disappear. Users can now turn on disappearing messages by default to automatically delete after a set period of time. And there are more time frames to choose from, so messages can vanish in 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Google TV is partnering with Pluto TV to provide more free programming. More than 300 ad-supported channels will be added to the live tab. There will also be recommendations in the 'for you' tab. Finally, YouTube Music's answer to Spotify Wrapped. It's called 2021 recap, and it shows users their top artists, songs, music videos and playlists from this past year. There's an option to listen to your favorite picks of the year and it can all be shared through social media.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO