Memphis drops out of latest AP Poll

As expected, the Memphis Tigers have dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Rising to No. 9 after a 4-0 start, Memphis dropped to No. 18 last week after going 1-1 in the NIT Season Tip-Off with a win over Virginia Tech and a loss to Iowa State.

With a chance to possibly get back in the top 15, the Tigers dropped their first two true road games of the season with upset defeats to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Memphis still received votes in the poll released Monday, Dec. 6 with 14, the seventh most out of any team outside the Top 25.

With just one game this week, against Murray State, it’ll take a lot of chaos elsewhere for the Tigers to get back in the Top 25 ahead of next week’s clashes against Alabama and Tennessee.

Here is the rest of the poll:

Purdue Baylor Duke UCLA Gonzaga Villanova Texas Kansas Alabama Kentucky Arizona Arkansas Tennessee Houston UConn USC Iowa State Auburn Michigan State Florida Ohio State Wisconsin Seton Hall BYU LSU

Others receiving votes: Colorado State (90), Xavier (78), Illinois (71), North Carolina (55), St. Bonaventure (37), Oklahoma (29), Memphis (14) , Iowa (12), Michigan (11), San Francisco (10), Loyola Chicago (4), Indiana (3), Texas Tech (2)