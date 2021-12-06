ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis drops out of latest AP Poll

By Steven Johnson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

As expected, the Memphis Tigers have dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Rising to No. 9 after a 4-0 start, Memphis dropped to No. 18 last week after going 1-1 in the NIT Season Tip-Off with a win over Virginia Tech and a loss to Iowa State.

With a chance to possibly get back in the top 15, the Tigers dropped their first two true road games of the season with upset defeats to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Memphis still received votes in the poll released Monday, Dec. 6 with 14, the seventh most out of any team outside the Top 25.

With just one game this week, against Murray State, it’ll take a lot of chaos elsewhere for the Tigers to get back in the Top 25 ahead of next week’s clashes against Alabama and Tennessee.

Here is the rest of the poll:

  1. Purdue
  2. Baylor
  3. Duke
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Villanova
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Alabama
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arizona
  12. Arkansas
  13. Tennessee
  14. Houston
  15. UConn
  16. USC
  17. Iowa State
  18. Auburn
  19. Michigan State
  20. Florida
  21. Ohio State
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Seton Hall
  24. BYU
  25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Colorado State (90), Xavier (78), Illinois (71), North Carolina (55), St. Bonaventure (37), Oklahoma (29), Memphis (14) , Iowa (12), Michigan (11), San Francisco (10), Loyola Chicago (4), Indiana (3), Texas Tech (2)

