ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IY1mG_0dFUgdFu00

According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors were reportedly interested in Ricky Rubio if the Cleveland Cavaliers had bought him out after trading for him in the offseason.

View the original article to see embedded media.

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him.

The article from Vardon and Russo in The Athletic can be read here , and the Tweet can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic NBA.

Rubio ended up staying in Cleveland and has helped lead the Cavaliers to a surprising 13-11 start in their first 24 games.

If the playoffs were to start on Monday, the Cavs would be in the playoffs after missing the playoffs every season since 2018.

Rubio has also been a nice surprise, because he is averaging 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

The Warriors are doing pretty well themselves even without the addition of Rubio, because they are tied for the best record in the NBA at 19-4.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors were interested in Ricky Rubio

In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Ricky Rubio
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors eyeing prominent guard to pair with Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors could be trying to pair Stephen Curry with a notable fellow member of the 2009 draft class. Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported this week that the Warriors were “keenly interested” in partnering Curry with Ricky Rubio if Rubio wanted a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now however, Rubio is all-in on the Cavs, who are a surprising 13-11 on the year.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Veteran Punter On Friday

The Browns are reportedly bringing in a veteran punter for their game against the Ravens on Sunday. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is signing Dustin Colquitt to its 53-man roster after Atlanta released him earlier this week. Colquitt will be replacing starter Jamie Gillan, who is likely out for...
NFL
dailymemphian.com

Grizzlies fashion: Style points count for Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dillon Brooks insisted that he’s not in a fashion battle with teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. But if he were, Brooks says he would win. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers, all of whom work around the clock to cover the issues impacting our community. Subscriptions - and donations - also help fund our community access programs which provide free access to K-12 schools, senior-living facilities and more. Thank you for making our work possible.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

The Chicago Bulls Have Signed A Former Golden State Warriors Star

The Chicago Bulls have announced that they have signed NBA veteran Alfonzo McKinnie. The announcement that came from the team on Friday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account. Right now, the Bulls are one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and after missing the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, they sit as the second seed in the Eastern Conference at 17-9 on the season in their first 26 games.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson reveals when he expects to return

Klay Thompson’s return date is starting to feel like an album release with how much uncertainty is surrounding it. But Thompson himself is now offering some clarity on the situation. The injured Golden State Warriors star revealed in an Instagram Live session on Friday when he expects to return to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers. Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center. The two-time NBA MVP made seven...
NBA
CinemaBlend

Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis Is In For Suns Star Devin Booker

During the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on Booker’s current injury situation. The Suns’ star will reportedly miss...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Mikal Bridges suffers dislocated right pinky finger in first half of Suns-Warriors showdown rematch

SAN FRANCISCO –Mikal Bridges suffered a dislocated right pinky finger in the first half of Friday's Suns-Warriors rematch at Chase Center. Bridges hit the floor after a collision with Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson in the first quarter and braced his fall by extending his hands out. The Suns starting wing grabbed at his shooting hand and eventually left the game with 1:47 left in the first.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks have reportedly received trade inquiries on Kemba Walker

After removing Kemba Walker from their rotation on Monday, the Knicks have received inquiries from three teams asking about potential trades for the point guard, sources tell Jordan Schultz of the Pull Up Podcast (Twitter link). According to Schultz (Twitter link), it’s unclear whether or not Walker is on the...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
485
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy