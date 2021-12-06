ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City about to close on federal stormwater loan

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The City of Memphis is about to close on a $44 million federally financed loan for improvements to the city’s storm water infrastructure.

The loan through the Environmental Protection Agency is part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, or WIFIA, that covers 80% of project costs with a 20% local match and 35 years for projects to reach substantial completion.

The low-interest loan will finance infrastructure to protect parts of the city from flooding.

The city secured a $156 million WIFIA loan in 2020 for the city’s sanitary sewer system, a separate system from stormwater infrastructure.

The federally backed loan saved the city an estimated $65 million in interest when compared to financing the undertaking through revenue bonds.

Stormwater fees or revenue are the source of the funding that pays the loan.

Community Policy