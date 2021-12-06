7 Awesome Deals We’re Shopping Right Now at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but Target is still keeping the deals coming! You can find so many serious sale items and save major bucks major bucks in the process — up to 50% off, to be exact! Check out our current faves below — you won’t want to miss your chance to get your hands on these popular products!

7 Deals at Target That We’re Shopping Right Now

1. Save Up to 25% on Home Decor

Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket Target

Our Absolute Favorite: To say that we’re obsessed with cozy throw blankets is an understatement, and we think we just found our new favorite! This handmade chunky knit blanket has a boho-style vibe, and we can instantly tell how soft it is — originally $85, now just $76!

Check out more home decor deals here!

2. Save Up to 50% on Select Furniture

Breighton Home Gold Coast Faux Marble Rectangle Coffee Table Target

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe how amazing the deal is on this coffee table! We love how the gold finish of the metal contrasts with the white marble tabletop. Its overall look is totally Insta-worthy — originally $230, now just $115!

Check out more furniture deals here!

3. Save Up to 30% on Kitchen Goods

CRUXGG 2-in-1 Smokeless Indoor Ceramic Nonstick Grill & Griddle Target

Our Absolute Favorite: You can still get your grill on in the fall and winter with this indoor grill and griddle! Use it to cook up delicious steaks or make some roasted veggies inside — plus, it comes with two interchangeable ceramic plates for peak versatility — originally $100, now just $70!

Check out more kitchen goods deals here!

4. Save Up to 30% on Floor Care

Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Target

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers can’t get enough of this incredible steam mop! It has three different settings that you can use to tackle every type of spill or stain. Reviewers say that this mop is easy to use and makes cleaning a lot faster and more efficient — originally $110, now just $60!

Check out more floor care deals here!

5. Save Up to 40% on Hair Tools

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic Titanium Curling Iron Target

Our Absolute Favorite: This curling iron has a larger 1.25 inch barrel that’s made for creating loose, luxurious curls! It has a long six foot cord that can swivel around — it won’t tangle! Oh, and the heat goes all the way up to 410˚F so that your curls hold up for hours (or even days) — originally $50, now just $30!

Check out more hair tool deals here!

6. Save Up to 25% on Skincare

Mario Badescu Skincare Pimple Patches Target

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve been major fans of Mario Badescu’s cult-favorite Drying Lotion for years, and now we can get the product in this convenient patch form! They have the same acne-fighting capabilities that you can use to spot treat a pimple overnight — originally $17, now just $13!

Check out more skincare deals here!

7. Save Up to 30% on Cat & Jack Kids Clothing

Cat & Jack™ Girls’ 2pc Unicorn Pillow Fort Tight Fit Pajama Set Target

Our Absolute Favorite: This soft and cozy PJ set comes with a simple long-sleeve top and legging-style bottoms, which are perfect for the winter. Comfort is the most important feature we look for when shopping for pajamas, and this set definitely has that element in the bag — originally $10, now just $7!

Check out more Cat & Jack clothing deals here!

Want more? Check out all of the deals that you can shop at Target here!

