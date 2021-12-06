ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

7 Awesome Deals We’re Shopping Right Now at Target

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OJLM_0dFUgW1h00

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but Target is still keeping the deals coming! You can find so many serious sale items and save major bucks major bucks in the process — up to 50% off, to be exact! Check out our current faves below — you won’t want to miss your chance to get your hands on these popular products!

7 Deals at Target That We’re Shopping Right Now

1. Save Up to 25% on Home Decor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NXBG_0dFUgW1h00
Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket Target

Our Absolute Favorite: To say that we’re obsessed with cozy throw blankets is an understatement, and we think we just found our new favorite! This handmade chunky knit blanket has a boho-style vibe, and we can instantly tell how soft it is — originally $85, now just $76!

Check out more home decor deals here!

2. Save Up to 50% on Select Furniture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1EuF_0dFUgW1h00
Breighton Home Gold Coast Faux Marble Rectangle Coffee Table Target

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t believe how amazing the deal is on this coffee table! We love how the gold finish of the metal contrasts with the white marble tabletop. Its overall look is totally Insta-worthy — originally $230, now just $115!

Check out more furniture deals here!

3. Save Up to 30% on Kitchen Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNmGh_0dFUgW1h00
CRUXGG 2-in-1 Smokeless Indoor Ceramic Nonstick Grill & Griddle Target

Our Absolute Favorite: You can still get your grill on in the fall and winter with this indoor grill and griddle! Use it to cook up delicious steaks or make some roasted veggies inside — plus, it comes with two interchangeable ceramic plates for peak versatility — originally $100, now just $70!

Check out more kitchen goods deals here!

4. Save Up to 30% on Floor Care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zKdp_0dFUgW1h00
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Target

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers can’t get enough of this incredible steam mop! It has three different settings that you can use to tackle every type of spill or stain. Reviewers say that this mop is easy to use and makes cleaning a lot faster and more efficient — originally $110, now just $60!

Check out more floor care deals here!

5. Save Up to 40% on Hair Tools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjzGK_0dFUgW1h00
Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic Titanium Curling Iron Target

Our Absolute Favorite: This curling iron has a larger 1.25 inch barrel that’s made for creating loose, luxurious curls! It has a long six foot cord that can swivel around — it won’t tangle! Oh, and the heat goes all the way up to 410˚F so that your curls hold up for hours (or even days) — originally $50, now just $30!

Check out more hair tool deals here!

6. Save Up to 25% on Skincare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445ZYa_0dFUgW1h00
Mario Badescu Skincare Pimple Patches Target

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve been major fans of Mario Badescu’s cult-favorite Drying Lotion for years, and now we can get the product in this convenient patch form! They have the same acne-fighting capabilities that you can use to spot treat a pimple overnight — originally $17, now just $13!

Check out more skincare deals here!

7. Save Up to 30% on Cat & Jack Kids Clothing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44D4fk_0dFUgW1h00
Cat & Jack™ Girls’ 2pc Unicorn Pillow Fort Tight Fit Pajama Set Target

Our Absolute Favorite: This soft and cozy PJ set comes with a simple long-sleeve top and legging-style bottoms, which are perfect for the winter. Comfort is the most important feature we look for when shopping for pajamas, and this set definitely has that element in the bag — originally $10, now just $7!

Check out more Cat & Jack clothing deals here!

Want more? Check out all of the deals that you can shop at Target here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

10 Black Friday Furniture Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Furniture is one of those investments you can’t avoid no matter if you’re living in a cozy apartment or spacious house. But if you can wait for the right sales, they’re investments that won’t make too big of a dent in your budget. And wouldn’t you know—the biggest sales are happening right now.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Holiday shopping is underway and that means you can find huge deals on fashion, including handbags! And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and handbags to you before the New Year!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Target#Home Decor
People

Amazon Shoppers Love These 15 Products So Much, They Gave Them 430,000 Five-Star Ratings

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Now that Black Friday 2021 is finally here, you've likely spent plenty of time online, browsing amazing deals from your favorite retailers like Walmart, Target, and Nordstrom. With a the vast number of sales out there, we've taken the time to find the best buys across dozens of categories. Although the big brand names usually get the most attention, there are also deals on shopper-loved items that fly under the radar but shouldn't be missed — especially on Amazon.
SHOPPING
KETV.com

Awesome Cyber Monday tech deals you can take advantage of right now

The season of bargains has changed a lot over the years. To score a major deal, you had to get up early on Black Friday, wait in line, and hope that the product would still be in stock by the time you reached the aisle. Today, we have Cyber Monday — a whole day dedicated to online deals, and there are tons of amazing Cyber Monday tech deals to get excited about this year. We spent the past few days combing through product listings from major retailers like Amazon and Walmart to find the best savings on Cyber Monday tech deals for you.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

RS Recommends: 10 Awesome Things We’re Shopping at Adidas

It’s all about those three famous stripes. From professional athletes to music legends, adidas has become one of the most iconic footwear and sports apparel brands to wear in the world, with a good mix of stylish, high-tech and everyday kicks and gear that just keep getting better. And now, the company has made it even simpler to switch up your fall and winter wardrobe.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
TODAY.com

25 can't-miss Black Friday clothing and shoe deals to shop right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Black Friday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

Shop Black Friday Apple deals right now: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, and iPhones

Black Friday Apple deals are dropping today, which means time is running out to score your coveted Apple device at a record-low price. We've been scouring through all of the early offers to bring you the best Black Friday Apple deals, including AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, iPhone, and those shiny new MacBooks too - and we're live-blogging all the key iPad deals you should be checking out and also check out our Black Friday deals live blog for all the top deals still available.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

Dyson Black Friday 2021 deals: what are the best cordless vacuum offers — and will the airwrap go on sale?

The Black Friday sale is the perfect time to invest in a big ticket item you've had your eye on all year – be it a new TV, laptop, or a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner. Since the advent of their bagless vacuum, the British company has become synonymous with innovative design – a reputation they uphold to this day. When the Telegraph tested the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, the Dyson V15 Detect won the top spot. If you want a powerful, lightweight and amazingly high-tech cordless vacuum cleaner, that's the model to have on your list for Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
Bon Appétit

7 Best Air Fryer Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not to go all in on air fryer Cyber Monday deals, I get it—it’s a cost and counter space commitment. But this appliance is a lot of fun, and I'm fully a convert; read more about the detailed ins-and-outs of air frying here. I made extra crispy brussels sprouts in mine last week in 11 minutes flat. Still unsure? If you're hesitant to pay full price on a kitchen appliance you’ve never tried before, these Cyber Monday sales (see our full list of Cyber Monday cookware and kitchen deals here) are the perfect excuse to go for it. C'mon, live a little! If you’re just cooking for one or two, I’d recommend a basket-style air fryer like the Cosori or CRUXGG because they take up less space than a toaster oven-style fryer while still getting the job done. But if you need one that can do multiple racks of food, dehydrate apple slices, toast bread, and serve as an extra oven for holiday pie marathoning, go with the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, which a few food stylists I know swear by as secondary ovens. That thing can do it all. Now, onto the best air fryer Cyber Monday deals! —Alex Beggs, senior staff writer.
RETAIL
CBS News

Cyber Monday deals at Target: Our favorite sales to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Target has been celebrating Black Friday all month long with the introduction of its Holiday Best deals. And those seasonal...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: 20 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to tech, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. What Are the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals? Nordstrom’s 2021 Black Friday deals get you up to 50% off their entire site, with items on sale for men, women, kids and home. The...
SHOPPING
purewow.com

The Tory Burch Cyber Monday Sale Is Here With Deals Up to 50 Percent Off—These Are the 11 Best Deals We're Shopping

Alright friends, it's officially Cyber Monday and the last day of Tory Burch's Holiday sale. And if you're anything like us, you can't get enough of the timeless designer brand that's famous for the decorated cross emblem, so now is the time to whip out your wallet and scoop up those last few items you've been contemplating buying. After all, today may be the last time until next year that you can score up to 30 percent off select full-price items and up to 50 percent off sale styles. So that stunning leather handbag you've been wanting or those chic riding boots you keep thinking about—add them to cart. Just don't forget to buy your stuff before the sale ends at midnight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

The Best Cyber Week Fitness Deals You Can Still Shop Right Now

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week. Asystem: 25% off with code THANKS25. 25% off with code SALE25. Bonobos: 35% off with code CYBER35. Charlotte's Web: 40% off sitewide with code CYBER40. Dick's Sporting...
FITNESS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy