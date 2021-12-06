Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star

It’s that time again: the next set of books that will release as part of Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection have been leaked out through the usual source. As discovered through Edelweiss, three new Essential Legends Collection books have been confirmed: Darth Maul: Shadow Hunter, Death Troopers, and X-Wing: The Krytos Trap. The current release date for Wave 4 will be on August 2, 2022. These books are reprints of stories from the Star Wars Legends continuity with new cover art. For those of you who came onto Star Wars from about 2015 onwards, Legends is what was once referred to as the Star Wars Expanded Universe, and it comprises material made or actively developed prior to the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. In 2014, Disney officially confirmed that they would only consider the first six movies of The Skywalker Saga, alongside The Clone Wars and the various projects tied to The Clone Wars Legacy, canonical, in order to give new storytellers creative freedom on new projects.

