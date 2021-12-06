ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star

StarWars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor light. For life. For Loden Greatstorm. Galvanized by the loss of his Master, Jedi Padawan Bell Zettifar is looking for justice when he and other members of the Jedi Order track the Nihil down to the Nefitifi system. It’s not revenge he craves, but rather the chance to return the...

www.starwars.com

Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: People Apparently Think Parker Schnabel Looks Very Similar to a ‘Star Wars’ Actor

Hey Outsiders, take a good long look at Gold Rush mine boss Parker Schnabel. Does he remind you of somebody? Yeah, we see it, too—Kylo Ren. For those of you who don’t know, Kylo Ren(Adam Driver) is an evil Jedi Padawan supreme leader who appeared in the most recent Star Wars flicks. And if you do a quick google search, you’ll notice that he is a near-exact replica of Parker Schnabel. Really, the only noticeable difference is their hair colors.
KDVR.com

Best Star Wars action figures

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Wars single-handedly kick-started the movie merchandise craze with the toys that followed the 1977 movie. Sir Alec Guinness, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, famously signed a deal to receive a percentage of merchandise rights instead of a flat fee. This earned him more money than his previous 40 movies combined! All sorts of merchandise have arrived since then, with action figures leading the way in popularity.
Primetimer

Disney+'s Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic series is officially dead

The Star Wars series that was shelved following Gina Carano's firing as Cara Dune was announced last year during Disney’s Investor Day briefing. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the show is dead, telling Empire magazine: "We’d never written any scripts or anything on that. Some of that will figure into future episodes, I’m sure, of the next iteration of Mandalorian.”
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection’ – Fourth Wave of Books Includes ‘Death Troopers’ and More

It’s that time again: the next set of books that will release as part of Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection have been leaked out through the usual source. As discovered through Edelweiss, three new Essential Legends Collection books have been confirmed: Darth Maul: Shadow Hunter, Death Troopers, and X-Wing: The Krytos Trap. The current release date for Wave 4 will be on August 2, 2022. These books are reprints of stories from the Star Wars Legends continuity with new cover art. For those of you who came onto Star Wars from about 2015 onwards, Legends is what was once referred to as the Star Wars Expanded Universe, and it comprises material made or actively developed prior to the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. In 2014, Disney officially confirmed that they would only consider the first six movies of The Skywalker Saga, alongside The Clone Wars and the various projects tied to The Clone Wars Legacy, canonical, in order to give new storytellers creative freedom on new projects.
Eurogamer.net

Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion hit by last-minute delay

Star Wars: The Old Republic's eighth expansion Legacy of the Sith has been delayed at the last minute. Legacy of the Sith had been set to launch next week, on 14th December, but will now not arrive until 15th February 2022. BioWare only confirmed the expansion's previous release date last...
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Stars Tease the "Dysfunctional Family" of the Series

The first season of The Mandalorian featured a tease of the partnership between Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, while Season 2 of the series saw them embracing a new dynamic, linked by common goals. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian teased the pair continuing their own adventures, which will unfold in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, with star Ming-Na Wen recently detailing how the pair work as a "dysfunctional family" in the upcoming spin-off series. Given that they're both known as deadly bounty hunters, it's easy to see why calling them a "family" comes with some unexpected complications in their relationship. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.
imdb.com

The 15 Best Droids In Star Wars Ranked

It's a current trend on social media to point out how easily we're willing to bond with anything, even our household appliances. Science fiction, however, has known about our willingness to love our metal friends for decades. In 1977, "Star Wars" leaned all the way into this adorable aspect of humanity, with Threepio and Artoo becoming our guides to a galaxy far, far away. It was a bold move to put the story on the shoulders of these two droids, but despite their metal shells, their humanity has made them the heart of the franchise.
