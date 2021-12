As 2021 draws to a close, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn are seen together soon after sunset in the south to south-western sky. This attractive and enticing spectacle is embellished when a waxing crescent Moon comes a-calling in early December. Try to make the most of this observing and astrophotography opportunity, as Venus is lost to the twilight from the last week of the year on its way to inferior conjunction early in 2022 and the gas-giant pairing inexorably slide toward the twilit mire.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO