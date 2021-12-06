ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Lake, NY

The Upside: 9-year-old creates birthday parties in a bag for families in need

By Stephanie Rivas
 2 days ago

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 9-year-old girl from Ballston Lake is making birthdays special for families who might not be able to afford a party or even a cake for their kids’ big days. Ellie Tucker hs had a hand in organizing family birthday party food drives, and puts together special and convenient care packages for kids her age.

Ellie created the community service project “Birthday Bundles of Love” last January, after participating in several local food drives. The big idea hit her after she started wondering how struggling families could afford to celebrate birthdays.

She started putting together a “party in a bag” and giving them out to local food pantries. The brightly colored totes include “Happy Birthday” banners, balloons, cake ingredients, and a gift certificate for fresh eggs.

Ellie has made and delivered over 300 bags so far. Just last week, she delivered 50 bundles.

The City Mission of Schenectady thanked Ellie on its Facebook page, saying that she makes sure everyone feels special on their birthday. Through the City Mission, bags will go to families in need.

