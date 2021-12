The Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori, who was number 4 in the world, is counted by many of his colleagues among the strongest players on the ATP Tour. Rafael Nadal himself, who has seen talented athletes, said he was more than sure that a Nishikori who was not killed by injuries would regularly play in the final stages of the Grand Slams, as the Japanese has shown throughout his career.

TENNIS ・ 13 HOURS AGO