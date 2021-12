There was a collective roar from the Batavia gymnasts after it was announced that the Bulldogs slipped past host Geneva, 136.85 to 136.2 in Wednesday's DuKane Conference meet. "It was really exciting," Batavia junior Grace Cooper said. "I didn't get to compete last year because of some medical things, and this was my first time competing at Geneva. I didn't think it was going to be close. That was crazy. I was literally screaming, it was so awesome."

BATAVIA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO