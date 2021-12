Last Sunday was one that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will want to forget. The Steelers suffered a very ugly loss on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that they simply couldn’t find anything positive on either side of the ball. Luckily, this week is a new week and they are still very much in the playoff hunt. However, this week’s matchup is one that is very close to a must-win. The Steelers will be back at home this weekend to host their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens who will be looking to keep their spot at the top of the division. With that in mind, let’s take a look at this week’s opponent.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO