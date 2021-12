PRENTICE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team had five of its nine suited up players foul out but still prevailed over Prentice 62-57 on Tuesday evening. Karly Kirkman and Emma Lechleitner each scored 15 points for the Chieftains (2-0). Justine Kane added 11 points and Brooke Lechleitner scored 10 points, but all four plus Carly Vavra fouled out of the game as Lake Holcombe was called for 33 total fouls.

PRENTICE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO