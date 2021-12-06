ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Announces Hiatus, Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest'

By Samantha Schnurr
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS is heading for a break. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the record label for the hit K-pop group announced its world-famous seven members will be taking some off. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in...

www.nbclosangeles.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.
Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
BTS' Jimin trends worldwide and on other major platforms as he stuns fans and non-fans with his visuals, vocals, and dance at the AMAs

BTS attended the American Music Awards on November 22, where they were both performers and nominees in three categories, including the much-coveted 'Artist of the Year' category, and ended up sweeping all three awards. It has been close to 2 years since people physically attended award shows, and therefore there was lots of excitement at the thought of finally getting to see or even meet some of the beloved celebrities.
Fans think BTS members are like boomers on Instagram discovering new features of the app

Earlier today, BTS members surprised their fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in about eight years since their debut. On December 6, all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - each opened up their Instagram to fill with their photos and decorate their page according to each of their individual personalities.
More media reports highlight BTS's Jimin in BTS' #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA concert

Jimin has attracted a lot of attention all through BTS's trip to Los Angeles, USA. This attention got particularly conspicuous in the duration of the four-night #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAconcert, beginning November 27 till December 3. Jimin's performance became the highlight of the show, as seen from the many fan reactions, who confessed to having been bias-wrecked completely by Jimin. Celebrities all around the world also kept posting videos and photos of Jimin from the concert on their social media platforms, some having attended the concert just to see him. The case was no different on the part of the media. There were several reports on the concert by different media outlets, both South Korean and international, whereby Jimin is specifically mentioned for his incredible stage presence and his star power. Such reports are still being seen from an increasing number of media houses.
BTS band members join Instagram: Here are their first posts

K-pop phenomenon BTS’ band members are already breaking records on Instagram. After quietly launching their own individual Instagram accounts between Sunday and Monday, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM are attracting 13 to 14 million followers each. Band member V has attracted the most followers (14.8 million), breaking...
BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.
BTS Close the 2021 AMAs With Energetic 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop group took the stage during the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, to perform their hit -- and AMA-winning -- song "Butter." Busting out their best dance moves, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V were also dressed to impress in smooth like butter yellow outfits. The...
