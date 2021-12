Arizona defeated Illinois 83-79 on the road Saturday and it was the physical battle that was expected beforehand. “Bareknuckle boxing,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “It was knock down drag out and we knew it was going to be. I think we’re built for those and I think we get a little experience playing in those and it is really going to help us and make us better. It’s really cool we were able to come out on top and learn from a win.”

