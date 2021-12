SHINER, Texas — After the Shiner and Refugio game, the Comanches are in the driver seat to win back-to-back state titles in class 2A-DI. The Comanches will now prepare for the same team they met in the state semifinals last year, the Timpson Bears. Last year, Shiner controlled the whole game and went on to win 49-7 against Timpson. This year, head coach Daniel Boedeker says last year they did not know a lot about the Bears, and this year they do. He went on to say that Timpson is better than they were last year.

SHINER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO