SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Unvaccinated individuals, who contract COVID-19 may be required to cover their hospital costs out-of-pocket, under a new proposed House Bill. Representative Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook) told NBC affiliate WEEK, “You have the choice, but, I think with every choice comes potential consequences and that’s certainly one of them. That’s why I filed this bill with the hope that we can say, ‘look there’s more than one consequence to you choosing not to be vaccinated.’”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO