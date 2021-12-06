ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Who knows what’s coming next

By Susan Estrich
Lowell Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans over 65 and those with underlying risk factors are not supposed to travel. Luckily, I have no plans to travel this week. Because I traveled last week. Who knew?. No one. No one and nothing. That is who knows what. About the variant. “What is President Joe Biden...

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Democrats have a major problem with Hispanic voters

(CNN) — Lost amid Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was this important fact: The then-President did surprisingly well among Hispanic voters in several major states. In Florida, Trump won 46% of the Latino vote, a performance that allowed him to win the state more easily than expected....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Susan Estrich
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Kamala Harris responds to ridiculous headlines about her

US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at the media in a Sunday interview, claiming journalists have been focused on the wrong things and created ?ridiculous headlines.?. Harris pointed to a recent story in the press about her purchase of $500-worth of cookware from a Parisian homewares shop and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

Peggy Noonan Says the Good News for ‘Dead’ Kamala Harris Is That ‘Expectations Are Low’ for Her

Wall Street Journal columnist and former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, Peggy Noonan, offered some leadership advice to Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. The subtitle on Noonan’s column warned that Harris’ “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill” — referencing Harris’ abysmally low approval ratings and lackluster political clout. Noonan’s central thesis is that Harris “needs to get serious” for the good of the country, in the event she were to become president.
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government reports on rising inflation and the potential costs of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation raised fresh questions Friday about the bill’s fate, with both sides hoping the new numbers would influence pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin. The moderate Manchin, D-W.Va., has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package, arguing […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy