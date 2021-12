President Joe Biden has said that sending US troops to Ukraine in response to a Russian military buildup is "not on the table".But he warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that there could be “severe consequences” if Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. In such a scenario, US would also provide “defensive” capabilities to Ukraine, he told reporters on Wednesday.His comments came a day after he held talks by a video link with Mr Putin."It would depend upon what the rest of the NATO countries were willing to do as well," Mr Biden told reporters in his first response after...

