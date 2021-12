Altice USA has warned investors the broadband and cable TV giant expects higher video subscriber losses in 2022 due to consumer opting for streaming TV packages over its legacy video distribution business. “In general, we’re predicting maybe even higher losses as consumers continue to start to pivot to more OTT-driven viewing habits. High single digits has been the range. This year we’re in that 220,000, 230,000 type subscriber loss on video. We may be higher next year,” CEO Dexter Goei told the UBS Global TMT Conference during a session that was webcast on Tuesday. Altice USA like the rest of the linear...

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO