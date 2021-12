Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses the scope for Fed tapering in its bond purchase program and interest rate increases, and the likelihood these do not cause chaos or derail the economy or the gold market. It also discusses the risks to investors of poorly structured self-directed IRAs holding gold and silver, the ample capital expenditures and mineable reserves in copper as a factor that will not limit future silver mine production, and the move by the Chinese government to resolve the Evergrande real estate investment fund issues.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO