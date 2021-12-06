Raven Original Document Scanner Review

If you need some motivation to get active, but don't want to spend big bucks on a fitness tracker you're not sure you'll stick with, Amazon's $79.99 Halo View might be just what you're looking for. The Halo View can measure your activity, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, sleep, and skin temperature, while its companion app offers tons of features to help you improve your results. And it's better than its predecessor, the Halo Band, in almost every way: It has a display, costs less, and comes with a free year of premium Halo Membership (up from six months). That said, the Halo View isn’t as accurate as the $99 Fitbit Inspire 2, and its companion workout-streaming service falls short of Apple Fitness+. Still, if you're on a tight budget or just starting on a path toward better health, the Halo View is a terrific value.

