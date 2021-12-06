ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raven Original Document Scanner Review

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA predecessor to the Editors' Choice award-winning Raven Pro Document Scanner reviewed here in October 2021, the $439.85 Raven Original Document Scanner (2nd Gen) is essentially the same document scanner with lower capacity and speed. This version offers the same 8-inch touch screen and preinstalled scanning interface and document management software...

