ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

As the Page Turns by Jamerson Library

By Katharine G. Bloodworth
timesvirginian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember comes from the word decem, “ten,” because this month would have been the 10th month of the early Roman calendar. December brings a lot of observances; here are just a few: Universal Human Rights Month, Chanukah (18th-26th), Cookie Exchange Week...

www.timesvirginian.com

Comments / 0

Related
pioneertribune.com

From the Library

Library News As winter approaches, people start thinking about cooking and baking as they gravitate toward cozy indoor activities. The eBook Public Library Collection and MasterFILE Complete from MeL (mel.org) provide recipes and techniques to keep everyone busy all winter long. Countertop appliances have become a popular way to make cooking and cleanup fast and easy. The eBook Public Library […]
RECIPES
North Country Public Radio

Turning the page on a friendship

Dec 11, 2021 — The book was not especially long, and I had been reading it pretty consistently since I bought in in Maine on summer vacation. In July. And it was well-written and engaging. So what was my issue? Had I joined the Evelyn Wood Deniers Society? Was the book in Icelandic? (I had not, and it was not.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecomanchechief.com

Happenings at the Library

We have exciting things happening here at your library! We just had Turkey Tuesday, at which young and old alike created edible turkey crafts. Everyone had such a wonderful time! As the young ones crafted their oreo cookie turkeys, I waited patiently to photograph them. Honestly, I only looked away for a moment to visit with a patron creating a different craft! When I turned back to the children, the crafts were finished AND PARTIALLY EATEN! We all had a good laugh and I waited for the next craft to be finished, careful to instruct them not to eat until I had taken a photo! We all had a great time and I’m ready for next year’s Turkey Tuesday!
COMANCHE, TX
burlesontx.com

Christmas at the Library

After you're finished at Breakfast with Santa, head over to the library for more fun! Create ornaments and gifts with recycled materials at craft stations throughout the library, and enjoy refreshments. There will be chances to win prizes and a local author book signing, too.
BURLESON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cookie Day#Christmas Eve#Warm Blankets And#Chanukah#Cookie Exchange Week#Times Virginian
Webster County Citizen

- At The Library

I have just completed my sixth month as the director of the Seymour Community Library, and it has been an exciting and educational experience. Many exciting programs and updates had been started before I arrived, and many more are still in the works. Judith Cassell is also a new face...
SEYMOUR, MO
Boston Globe

Page-turning delights, brand new books for kids of every age this holiday season

Let’s start by committing ourselves to the lovely Icelandic custom of Jolabokaflod, giving books to loved ones as holiday gifts. The annual book extravaganza began during World War II when paper was one of the few things not strictly rationed on the island, and I can’t think of a better tradition than helping kids of all ages build a personal library. Even though it’s a cliché by now, there are very few things more rewarding or pleasurable than curling up with a child and reading together.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The News Courier

PETS AND PAGES: Library partners with therapy dogs for reading program

Reading is an integral part of any students' education, as the skill is one a person will use profusely throughout their lives. One method teachers use to help their students learn to read is having them dictate lines out loud. However, there are those individuals who are intimidated by the notion of reading aloud in front of their peers due to shyness, fear of judgment for messing up or poor diction, just to name a few factors.
ATHENS, AL
NOLA.com

It's our birthday! Gambit's turning the page to 41.

Gambit is free and will always be free for everyone to read in print and online — that's our weekly gift to you. But we can't do it alone. We’re able to stay free because of the generosity of small local businesses who advertise in our pages and because of our Gambit Community Members.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
skyhinews.com

Library Corner: Thrilling twists and turns in legal reads

The legal thriller genre exposes readers to what may transpire behind the scenes of a court case. While many are fictional, others are true stories. Criminal charges, evidence investigations, legal strategies, and courtroom melodramatics are key elements. Motivations are fueled by political power, corporate corruption, personal reputation, or the pursuit of justice.
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
snjtoday.com

Navigating Pages

Last week I took you on a guided tour of Main Street Vineland’s website to show you all the information about The Ave’s news, events, programs, and initiatives that are right at your fingertips. Since we live in more and more of a social media world, however, a social media...
VINELAND, NJ
escalontimes.com

Turn, Turn, Turn

Considering the cyclical nature of life, the universe, and everything, it’s no wonder the current times we live in resonate with previous eras. Perhaps I am just getting older and have more experiences to draw upon, but I believe it’s more than that. The 1965 song Turn! Turn! Turn! by the Byrds spoke to a country divided by extremes: violent demonstrations, at war in Vietnam, living under the threat of nuclear destruction, and mourning the deaths of a president and civil rights leaders. There was a prevailing sense that the world was off balance, a deepening generational rift, and fear that there was possibly worse to come. The world we live in today, although different, is similarly polarized, off kilter, and poised above a precipice of uncertainty.
ESCALON, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Honoring loved ones: Tree of Angels ceremony set for Monday

The Bell County Crime Victims Coalition will host its 18th annual Tree of Angels program at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Bell County Expo Center — a ceremony established to honor loved ones killed by an act of violence. Reita Hill, a victim services specialist for the Killeen branch...
BELL COUNTY, TX
Staten Island Parent

These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

We asked for your best Elf on the Shelf ideas, and boy did you deliver! Whether you’re for or against Elf on the Shelf, one thing’s for certain: Our feeds are flooded with brilliant, easy, mischievous, laugh-out-loud ideas for your tiny visitor from the North Pole. In case you’re not familiar with the Elf on […] The post These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents appeared first on SI Parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
timesvirginian.com

Words from the Chamber

With the cooperation of the pleasant weather during this past weekend, Experience the Holidays and other efforts appeared to be great commercial successes. This, being the season for giving, results in it also being the season for shopping and there were ample opportunities to do so. The Merry Market organized...
JOURNALISM
qvpr.com

Quincy's jewel turns 10: Milestone birthday for Quincy Library

Being a mom, there’s only one way that Schiree Ybarra could describe the process that ended up with the city having a new library back in 2011. “I still to this day describe our building project from concept to reality as pregnancy and delivery,” said Ybarra, the lead librarian for Quincy’s branch of the North Central Regional Library system.
QUINCY, WA
SPY

The Best Christmas Decorations We Found This Year (So Far)

While a tree, lights and a wreath are a given, to really create your very own Christmas wonderland, you’re going to need a few more pieces of the best Christmas decorations.  Thanks to Pinterest, Instagram and other social media sites, Christmas decorating has reached new highs. Today, you can find Santa in every room of the house, and lights and garland criss-cross their way from window to window. A Christmas display isn’t complete without stuffed animals, table runners and holiday-themed dish towels. If you decide to really lean into Christmas decor, you can pick up pieces for nearly every surface you...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy