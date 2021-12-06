As the Page Turns by Jamerson Library

Considering the cyclical nature of life, the universe, and everything, it’s no wonder the current times we live in resonate with previous eras. Perhaps I am just getting older and have more experiences to draw upon, but I believe it’s more than that. The 1965 song Turn! Turn! Turn! by the Byrds spoke to a country divided by extremes: violent demonstrations, at war in Vietnam, living under the threat of nuclear destruction, and mourning the deaths of a president and civil rights leaders. There was a prevailing sense that the world was off balance, a deepening generational rift, and fear that there was possibly worse to come. The world we live in today, although different, is similarly polarized, off kilter, and poised above a precipice of uncertainty.

ESCALON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO