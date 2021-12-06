ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics

By Andre Ellington
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House announced Monday that the U.S. will carry out a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity...

