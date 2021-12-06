ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

'What's Up Des Moines?': Vitality Chiropractic's Dr. Bonnie Verhunce

‘What’s Up Des Moines?’: Vitality Chiropractic – Dr. Bonnie Verhunce

Dr. Bonnie Verhunce opened Vitality Chiropractic in Des Moines, WA in 2002 and has maintained a vibrant practice to this day.

She graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1999.

Prior to finding a home for her practice, she was driving through Des Moines and instantly knew that this town was where she wanted to begin her business.

She has been actively involved in the Des Moines Rotary club since 2004, and needless to say, the Des Moines Community holds a special place in her heart.

She explained to us her greater vision for being a member of the Rotary Club, and the opportunity to have a significant impact in the community. She is passionate about helping her patients, and equally as passionate about the people who make up Des Moines.

We’re amazed by her commitment and skillset and are so grateful to be on the receiving end of all that Bonnie has to offer to our community! Bonnie’s office is located at 21904 Marine View Drive S Suite C, Des Moines, WA.

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

