ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Dollar Tree Balance Sheet Less Promising

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report balance sheet looks less than promising as the company’s profit margin shrank during the third quarter, argues Real Money Pro’s Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle.

The retailer that touts itself for selling consumer items for only a dollar is now moving to raise base prices to $1.25. The national retailer has already started selling items at the higher price level and plans to implement it in all stores nationwide by the end of first quarter fiscal 2022.

Investors should take a longer view, he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column.

“The balance sheet is not exactly weak, but just understand that even with long-term debt roughly even with where it entered the year, and with the cash balance down, it puts the company in a less enviable situation,” Guilfoyle wrote. “Now, the current ratio is still plenty strong, but if we were to do a quick ratio for Dollar Tree, which I generally do not do for bricks-and-mortar retailers, with elevated inventories, it might not look so hot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1h2q_0dFUbu7e00

The retailer reported GAAP earnings of $0.96 per share based on $6.42 billion in revenue. The earnings were a decline of 31% year-over-year and beat Wall Street’s estimates by one penny, but sales rose by 3.9% year-over-year and were in line with expectations.

“Needless to say, when revenues grow, and profits crash, there must be margin compression,” he wrote. “The cost of sales increased a whopping 9.4% annually, body slamming gross margin down to 27.5% from 31.2%. The company blamed higher freight costs, which were partially offset by improved inventory shrink.”

Activist investor Mantle Ridge now owns a $1.8 billion or 7% stake in the retailer and started buying shares on Sept. 15. The retailer revealed its strategy to sell higher priced items of $1.25 to even $5 shortly after.

Technical indicators such as Relative Strength, the Full Stochastics Oscillator and the daily Moving Average Convergence Diveregence (MACD) are ”all screaming overbought" at the tops of their little lungs,” Guilfoyle wrote.

“I would rather short the name, or at least take some kind of short-term bearish stance that will not expose me to too much pain should I be wrong,” Guilfoyle wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Nuvei Reaffirms Financial Outlook For Full Year 2021 And Long-Term Growth Targets

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today reaffirmed the financial outlook it disclosed on November 9, 2021 for full year 2021 and reiterated its long-term growth targets for total volume, revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin also disclosed on that date.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Oil-Dri Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) - Get Oil-Dri Corporation of America Report today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.27 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.2025 per share of the Company's Class B Stock. The dividends...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Tree#Balance Sheet#Price Level#Moving Average#Dltr#Real Money Pro
TheStreet

Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

Flowserve Corporation, (FLS) - Get Flowserve Corporation Report, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) - Get Conagra Brands, Inc. Report today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces $16.73 Issue Price Of Shares For Year-End Distribution Payable December 17, 2021

Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) - Get Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Report has determined that $16.73 per share is the issue price for the closed-end fund's year-end distribution to shareholders who have elected to receive all or a portion of the distribution in the form of stock. This price is the mean between the high and low sales prices of the Fund's stock on the New York Stock Exchange on December 8, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Declares $0.2116 Ordinary Income Distribution, $0.2837 Short-Term Capital Gains Distribution, And $0.1108 Long-Term Capital Gains Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) - Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. Report (the "Fund") announced that it would make an ordinary income distribution of $0.2116 per share, a short-term capital gains distribution of $0.2837 per share, and a long-term capital gains distribution of $0.1108 per share, payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be December 16, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

United Natural Foods (UNFI) Rise on Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat

UNFI - Free Report) has seen its shares rise 6.2% in the pre-market session, following the company’s robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines advanced year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management has reiterated its view for fiscal 2022. United Natural’s adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

UiPath stock drops even as results top Street expectations

UiPath Inc. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday even as the “software robots” provider’s quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations. shares fell nearly 6% after hours, following a 1.6% rise in the regular session to close at $47.71, or 15% below their April IPO price of $56 a share.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Landstar paying $2 special dividend after record 2021

Truck broker Landstar System announced it will be paying shareholders a special dividend of $2 per share for the third consecutive year in a press release issued after the market closed Wednesday. The company’s board also increased the share repurchase authorization to 3 million shares, up from the 1.1 million previously outstanding.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Stocks Beware, BofA Says: Real Earnings Yield at 74-Year Low

The inflation-adjusted S&P 500 earnings yield has dropped to 74-year low, and that’s not a good sign for the stock market, says Bank of America. Recall that earnings yield equals earnings per share divided price per share. The S&P 500 currently yields negative 2.9% based on real trailing earnings...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stitch Fix shares crater as retailer cuts forecast, despite topping earnings estimates

The Stitch Fix logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Stitch Fix Inc. is scheduled to release earning on June 7. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 17% in extended trading Tuesday after the online shopping and styling company cut its revenue outlook, citing supply chain issues and the need to still educate consumers on its Freestyle option.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy