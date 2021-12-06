The best holiday light display in every New England state, according to Fodor’s Travel

The best display in Massachusetts is in the Berkshires, according to the publication.

View thousands of winter lights at Naumkeag in Stockbridge. The Trustees of Reservations

It’s the season of bright lights, and one Massachusetts destination shines the brightest in the state when it comes to holiday displays, according to Fodor’s Travel.

The publication recently released a list of the single best spot to see holiday lights in all 50 states and named Winterlights in Stockbridge the top spot in Massachusetts.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel wrote about Winterlights:

“Winterlights takes place at three different gardens around Massachusetts, but the event at ​​Naumkeag in Stockbridge allows visitors to peruse the decorated walking paths and explore the interior of the onsite historic home.” — Fodor’s Travel

Winterlights is also offered at Stevens Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover and Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton.

The best place for lights in Maine is at Gardens Aglow in Boothbay, where more than 600,000 lights twinkle during a driving tour of the gardens, Fodor’s wrote.

Gift of Lights at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon wins in the Granite State, and features more than 3 million lights and 80 holiday scenes along 2 1/2 miles of track.

The publication’s pick for Connecticut is Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven, which offers a mile-long drive-through holiday light display.

Rhode Island’s best display is the Holiday Light Show, which has multiple locations across the Northeast, including in Hope.

Finally, at Christmas at the Farm in Woodstock, Vermont, guests view the best lights in the state and can also enjoy s’more eating, candle making, sleigh rides, and snowshoeing.

Fantasy of Lights and Gardens Aglow were also recently named among the 38 best Christmas light displays across the country that are absolutely breathtaking by Country Living.

View the entire list of the single best spot to see holiday lights in all 50 states.