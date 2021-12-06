Dayton’s Malachi Smith named A-10 Rookie of the Week for the second straight time

Malachi Smith Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto/Rick Roshto)

DAYTON — University of Dayton freshmen point guard Malachi Smith has been Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week for the second straight week.

He is the first two-time winner of either the A-10 men’s basketball player or rookie weekly award this season. Smith averaged 13.0 points a game, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals in Dayton’s two home wins over Alabama State and Northern Illinois.

Smith posted career-highs against Alabama State in a 93-54 win on December 1st. He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals, he also dished out five assists.

In Saturday’s 79-41 win over Northern Illinois, Smith had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. He currently leads the Flyers in free throw percentage (92 percent), assists (4.2) and steals (2.0).

Dayton is 6-3 on the season, winners of five straight games. Their next game is Wednesday night at SMU in Dallas, TX. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 pm, tip-off is at 8 pm on the home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

