Washington's Delicious Deja Vu: Cowboys Chase Is On

Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday stretched its win streak to four games. It was a low-scoring affair, and once again the WFT defense showed up to play.

Welcome to the Washington Football Daily Blitz by DSP Media and Washington Football on FanNation.

A WFT defense that hadn't allowed an opposing offense to gain 300 yards in four games allowed the Raiders just 310 on Sunday, 18 of those coming in desperation time at the end of the game.

But it wasn't just the defense that willed this team to a win, as quarterback Taylor Heinicke overcame a stout pass rush by the Raiders and a fourth-quarter interception that gave the Raiders the lead.

Heinicke completed 23 passes on 30 attempts for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and a late interception that put his team down by one. He was inaccurate and hurried at times but ultimately kept plays alive with his footwork and made throws when it mattered most.

Washington Moves: LISTEN - Injured Logan Thomas Joined by ‘New Starter’ to IR

Locked On Washington Football Team: WFT Readies for Dallas

12 hours ago

Jonathan Allen is Washington Man of the Year Award Nominee

"Jonathan,'' coach Rivera says, "is the perfect selection for this prestigious honor."

15 hours ago

Washington BREAKING: Fitzpatrick Season-Ending Surgery Today

Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

19 hours ago

After giving up the lead, Heinicke orchestrated an eight-play, 44-yard drive to set up new kicker Brian Johnson for the game-winning 48-yard field goal to regain the lead.

Without J.D. McKissic, Washington relied on Antonio Gibson to carry the load to the tune of 88 yards on 23 carries.

It was deja vu for the Washington Football Team, as back in Week 2 against the New York Giants, Heinicke threw what looked like the game-losing interception in the fourth quarter, but was given another chance. He led the offense on an 11-play, 50-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal. Sound familiar?

Risk-taking quarterbacks like Heinicke have to operate on a short memory. And he appears to have mastered that ability.

Washington's defense is playing well, Heinicke is playing well, and on a four-game winning streak, WFT doesn't seem like a team anyone wants to play right now, as it holds the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Washington currently has its sights set on the NFC East division leader Dallas Cowboys and will meet Dallas in two of the next three games.