ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington's Delicious Deja Vu: Cowboys Chase Is On

By Timm Hamm
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXSua_0dFUZmIo00

Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday stretched its win streak to four games. It was a low-scoring affair, and once again the WFT defense showed up to play.

Welcome to the Washington Football Daily Blitz by DSP Media and Washington Football on FanNation.

A WFT defense that hadn't allowed an opposing offense to gain 300 yards in four games allowed the Raiders just 310 on Sunday, 18 of those coming in desperation time at the end of the game.

But it wasn't just the defense that willed this team to a win, as quarterback Taylor Heinicke overcame a stout pass rush by the Raiders and a fourth-quarter interception that gave the Raiders the lead.

Heinicke completed 23 passes on 30 attempts for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and a late interception that put his team down by one. He was inaccurate and hurried at times but ultimately kept plays alive with his footwork and made throws when it mattered most.

Washington Moves: LISTEN - Injured Logan Thomas Joined by ‘New Starter’ to IR

Locked On Washington Football Team: WFT Readies for Dallas

12 hours ago

Jonathan Allen is Washington Man of the Year Award Nominee

"Jonathan,'' coach Rivera says, "is the perfect selection for this prestigious honor."

15 hours ago

Washington BREAKING: Fitzpatrick Season-Ending Surgery Today

Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

19 hours ago

After giving up the lead, Heinicke orchestrated an eight-play, 44-yard drive to set up new kicker Brian Johnson for the game-winning 48-yard field goal to regain the lead.

Without J.D. McKissic, Washington relied on Antonio Gibson to carry the load to the tune of 88 yards on 23 carries.

It was deja vu for the Washington Football Team, as back in Week 2 against the New York Giants, Heinicke threw what looked like the game-losing interception in the fourth quarter, but was given another chance. He led the offense on an 11-play, 50-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal. Sound familiar?

Risk-taking quarterbacks like Heinicke have to operate on a short memory. And he appears to have mastered that ability.

Washington's defense is playing well, Heinicke is playing well, and on a four-game winning streak, WFT doesn't seem like a team anyone wants to play right now, as it holds the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Washington currently has its sights set on the NFC East division leader Dallas Cowboys and will meet Dallas in two of the next three games.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign former Atlanta Falcons running back

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to stockpile talent with the most important part of the 2021 season ahead. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced a new addition with strong connections to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nfl#Cowboys#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Dsp Media#New Starter#Ir#Wft#The New York Giants
ClutchPoints

Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021

Emmitt Smith is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is also a well-known real estate tycoon. In this article, we will take a look into Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021. Emmitt Smith’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo Believes Tom Brady Will ‘Never’ Retire: ‘It’s Never Gonna End’

Could Tom Brady really have a never-ending football career? Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo seems to think so! He dished to HL his thoughts on the GOAT!. Tony Romo knows good football, and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports lead color analyst told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that he believes Tom Brady‘s career is “never going to end.” “I think it’s going to go on forever!” he said, while promoting his current (and hilarious) ad-spot with Tostitos. “I think he actually out a while ago, how to almost make his body come back every day, as if he’s young. In other words, he found a formula that I truly believe, is the formula to have longevity.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy