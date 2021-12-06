ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Government backs concept for zero-emission hydrogen-powered planes

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuMi0_0dFUZkXM00

The government has announced the creation of a new concept aircraft which it says will run on liquid hydrogen and could “one day fly to the other side of the world with zero carbon emissions and just one refuelling stop”.

The £15m project has put forward a design for a mid-size passenger aeroplane which will be able to accommodate 279 passengers and fly halfway around the globe without needing to refuel, or anywhere in the world with one refuelling stop, the government said.

The project, named “FlyZero”, is funded by the government and was unveiled by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) ahead of the fourth meeting of the Jet Zero Council , which is chaired by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The government said: “A zero carbon, non-stop flight could be operated between London and San Francisco, or that passengers could fly around the world from London to Auckland, New Zealand with just one stop, at the same speed and comfort as today’s aircraft.”

In a statement it said the project showcases “the huge potential of liquid hydrogen powered aircraft as the UK drives for a cleaner and greener air travel future”.

The announcement comes after the government announced a major push towards hydrogen earlier this year, claiming the fuel, which currently contributes a minuscule part of the UK’s energy and fuel mix, could account for up to 35 per cent of the UK’s energy consumption by 2050.

The strategy sparked concerns among experts over exactly how the hydrogen required will be made, with the government saying it would support so-called “blue hydrogen”, which requires fossil fuels in its creation. Meanwhile “green hydrogen” can be made wholly using renewable energy.

The work on the new concept aircraft builds on progress already achieved by the Jet Zero Council – a partnership between industry and government with the aim of delivering zero emission transatlantic flight “within a generation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TJUe_0dFUZkXM00

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As we build back greener, it’s crucial that we place sustainability at the heart of the aviation industry’s recovery from Covid-19.

“This pioneering design for a liquid hydrogen powered aircraft, led by a British organisation, brings us one step closer to a future where people can continue to travel and connect but without the carbon footprint.”

According to the ATI the aircraft will have a 54-metre wingspan and will carry two turbofan engines powered by hydrogen combustion.

Liquid hydrogen fuel is stored in cryogenic fuel tanks at around -250C in the aft fuselage and two smaller “cheek” tanks along the forward fuselage. These cheek tanks also serve to keep the aircraft balanced in the air as the fuel burns off.

They said its midsize design would meet the demands of a sector of the market currently served by single aisle and widebody aircraft operations which together account for 93 per cent of aviation’s carbon emissions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “These designs could define the future of aerospace and aviation. By working with industry, we are showing that truly carbon-free flight could be possible with hydrogen a front-runner to replace conventional fossil fuels.

“Fuelling planes sustainably will enable the public to travel as we do now, but in a way that doesn’t damage the planet. It will not only help us to end our contribution to climate change, but also represents a huge industrial opportunity for the UK.”

The chief executive of the Jet Zero Council, Emma Gilthorpe, said: “The Aerospace Technology Institute’s pioneering research highlights the potential for hydrogen in realising zero-carbon global connectivity.

“This ground-breaking green technology looks set to play a critical role in decarbonising flight and through the work of the Jet Zero Council, the UK aviation sector is exploring all avenues to ensure we protect the benefits of flying for future generations while cutting the carbon cost.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

FlyZero's Zero Carbon Plane Spotlights the Mixed Blessings of Visionary Concepts

United Kingdom-based Aerospace Technology Institute unveiled its concept for a zero carbon, long-haul plane capable of carrying 279 passengers for distances as far as London to San Francisco. It prompted a whole slew of enthusiastic headlines about putting zero carbon flying on the horizon—and there’s good reason for that enthusiasm. As I’ve documented in confessions of my own climate hypocrisy, many of us in the top 10% of global wealth now find ourselves with family, friends, and professional connections that are spread out all across the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

HS2 signs £2bn deal for UK’s fastest trains

HS2 has signed a £2 billion contract with manufacturers Hitachi and Alstom to build the fastest trains ever produced in the UK.The 225mph rolling stock will start off at Hitachi’s plant in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham before being finished and tested at Alstom’s sites in Derby and Crewe The deal to build a fleet of 54 high-speed trains will support 2,500 jobs across the UK.Major boost for UK train-building as HS2’s state-of-the-art fleet of 225mph (360km/h) high speed trains will be built by Alstom and Hitachi Rail at their factories in County Durham, Derby and Crewe. pic.twitter.com/9xil2ThtxC— HS2 Ltd...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
rigzone.com

Exxon-Led Trio Considers Creating Hydrogen Hub In Southampton

Exxon has signed an MoU with two other companies to explore the use of hydrogen and carbon capture in the Southampton industrial cluster. ExxonMobil has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two other companies to explore the use of hydrogen and carbon capture to reduce emissions in the Southampton industrial cluster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorTrend Magazine

Fed ZEV: Government Plans On Going Full Zero Emissions Fleet by 2035

It looks like the U.S. federal government is going to lead the charge on national zero emissions vehicle adoption by mandating a full zero-emissions fleet by 2035. This could lead to good things for EV consumers, considering that the U.S. government fleet is made up of about 645,000 total vehicles—and nearly 200,000 of those are passenger vehicles. It will also require a charging infrastructure—already proposed in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act—and this will only accelerate the process. That is, of course, if the Feds will act quickly or even agree on a budget for this spending.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Liquid Hydrogen#Jet Fuel#Ati#The Jet Zero Council#Transport
enr.com

Major UAE Aluminum Producer Investigates Hydrogen to Cut GHG Emissions

Emirates Global Aluminium and GE Gas Power have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ways for the metal producer to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. The aluminum producer says it is the largest non-oil or -gas industrial business in the United Arab Emirates, selling 2.52 million metric tons of cast metal in 2020 and the country’s only aluminum producer. It says electricity generation for its facilities accounts for a significant proportion of its GHG emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dezeen

Lexus unveils hydrogen-powered concept vehicle for off-road driving

Japanese carmaker Lexus has developed a concept for a recreational off-highway vehicle with a combustion engine fueled by hydrogen instead of petrol. The buggy has many of the hallmarks of a regular recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV), including exposed suspension and chunky tyres, but features Lexus' first hydrogen engine. According to...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Liquid hydrogen aircraft plan for zero carbon transatlantic flights

The midsize aircraft is being designed to carry 279 passengers at the same speed and comfort as today’s airliners. A liquid hydrogen-powered plane is being developed in an attempt to operate non-stop zero carbon transatlantic flights. The midsize aircraft is being designed to carry 279 passengers at the same speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CAR Magazine

Toyota trialling hydrogen combustion engine with GR Yaris H2 concept

► Toyota is testing out a hydrogen combustion engine. ► Will it go into production? Don't hold your breath... Toyota has revealed an experimental version of the GR Yaris that runs on hydrogen – a technology currently being put through its paces in a Corolla taking part in the Super Taikyu race series in Japan. Among the drivers, Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Cosmos

Charting a course to zero emissions: the challenge for global shipping

On the sidelines at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the conference billed as the world’s ‘last best chance’ to avoid catastrophic climate change above 1.5°C of global heating, the shipping industry was rallying. For decades the sector and its regulator, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), had dilly-dallied about who...
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Zero Emission cars by Toyota

Toyota predicts that all Europe automobile sales will be zero-emission cars by 2035. Toyota Motor Corporation Incorporated since August 28, 1937, headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan is the world's largest carmaker producing about 10 million vehicles per year. Toyota always strives to deliver the best globally. The current ambitious...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

A Hydrogen powered future

Will hydrogen be the next big thing in the search for emissions control in the battle against climate change? Or will it be just another missed opportunity?. With world leaders fresh from the COP 26 United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland in early November talking about the need to fight climate change with reduced carbon emissions worldwide, opportunities exist for new methodologies to take a place among traditional fuel sources such as oil and natural gas. Among those candidates is hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

SNC-Lavalin To Support Zero-Emissions Regional

Montreal-based engineering and project management company SNC-Lavalin is to provide business and technical support to UK startup Electric Aviation Group (EAG) as it works to develop a zero-emissions 90-seat regional airliner for entry into service in 2030. SNC-Lavalin company Atkins will provide EAG... Subscription Required. SNC-Lavalin To Support Zero-Emissions Regional...
INDUSTRY
WHYY

SEPTA moving to zero emissions future

SEPTA is working to move to a zero-emission fleet. In an effort to bridge the time when an all-electric fleet is in place, the transit agency has authorized the purchase of more diesel-electric hybrid buses. SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said they are entering into a two-year contract to replace the remaining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Shell walks 'tightrope' of demands amid climate pressures

Royal Dutch Shell investors are expected to change the company’s name Friday and approve moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom as the oil giant faces criticism it has been slow to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Shell says the changes will accelerate payouts to shareholders and help the company shift its focus to renewable energy. Shareholders met Friday to vote on the plan, including a simplified corporate structure that will give the Anglo-Dutch firm a single class of shares and unify its headquarters in London The move illustrates the challenges oil companies face as they pivot from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy