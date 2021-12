Dave Chappelle is telling his critics to put their money where their mouth is and donate to his former high school in order to stop a theater from being named after him. The comedian has been steeped in controversy since September when comments he made about the transgender community landed him in the crosshairs of critics and activists alike. Now, the comedian is hoping to use the debate surrounding his name as a way to raise funds for Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown, where he attended high school.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO