ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Moves Back Into AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll After Wins Over Duke, Penn State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJPhW_0dFUZVFL00

Two weeks after it fell out of the rankings, the Ohio State men’s basketball team moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 21 following wins against previously top-ranked Duke and at Penn State.

The Buckeyes started the season at No. 17 in the AP Poll but fell out of the top 25 following a loss at Xavier on Nov. 18. They’ve won three of their last four games, however, which also includes a victory over Seton Hall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on the week of Thanksgiving.

Ohio State is 6-2 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play, with its only other loss coming to Florida in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 24. The Gators hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

The Buckeyes are back in action this Wednesday against Towson. Tipoff at Value City Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Purdue (61)
  2. Baylor
  3. Duke
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Villanova
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Alabama
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arizona
  12. Arkansas
  13. Houston
  14. UConn
  15. USC
  16. Iowa State
  17. Auburn
  18. Michigan State
  19. Florida
  20. Ohio State
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Seton Hall
  23. BYU
  24. LSU

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
BuckeyesNow

Stroud's Amazing Season Captured Buckeye Hearts Despite Falling Short of Heisman Honors

As I think back to the beginning of the season and the different things that Ohio State fans were thinking and feeling, there weren't too many question marks for a team that had made it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. With a ton of returning talent, there was all the reason in the world to believe that the Buckeyes had potential to be back in that conversation again in 2021.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
BuckeyesNow

Justin Ahrens “Fine” After Taking Elbow To The Face In Ohio State’s 85-74 Win Over Towson

Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens exited Wednesday night’s 85-74 win over Towson when he took an elbow to the face with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Ahrens was called for a foul and was immediately attended to by the training staff, who escorted him to the locker room. He eventually returned to the bench but did not re-enter the game as the Buckeyes were able to seal the game with free throws in the final minutes.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Penn State#Ap Poll#The Ohio State#Ap#The Fort Myers Tip Off#Gators#Espnu#Purdue#Seton Hall Byu Lsu#Buckeye Forums
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Cornerback Ryan Watts Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Ohio State redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts announced on Friday night he has entered his name into the transfer portal. “Columbus, Ohio, is a long way from my hometown in Texas, and being away from my family could have been a rough time for me,” Watts said in a graphic posted to Twitter. “I am so grateful to the city and the community here because that was never the case. I was welcomed, taken in and have grown tremendously with your support.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Seton Hall University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
BuckeyesNow

Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Beat Townson

Ohio State just knocked off the Towson Tigers 85-74, marking a third straight win for the Buckeyes and pushing their record to 7-3 through their first 10 games. Four Buckeyes finished in double figures, led by Kyle Young (season-high 18 points), Justin Ahrens (16 points, including five 3's), E.J. Liddell (15 points) and Zed Key (13 points, of which 11 came in the first half).
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Defensive End Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith announced on Thursday evening he has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which will take place in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2022. A former four-star prospect from Cleveland Heights, Smith has recorded 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and five pass break ups during his four-year career with the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Names Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles New Defensive Coordinator

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Tuesday evening he has hired Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles to be the Buckeyes' next defensive coordinator. The 56-year-old Knowles – who is in the midst of his fourth season with the Cowboys – will officially join the staff on Jan. 2, the day after Ohio State takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl. Oklahoma State is also set to play Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl earlier that afternoon, which gives him the chance to finish out the season with the Cowboys.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Game Recap: Buckeyes Down Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener

The Ohio State Buckeyes launched Big Ten Play with a fairly comfortable road win Sunday night, overcoming an initial deficit to post a 76-64 victory against the host Nittany Lions inside the Bryce Jordan Center. As a result, the battle-tested Buckeyes now stand 6-2 on the season after recently playing...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Chris Olave, Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit-Frere And Haskell Garrett Named Named First-Team AP All-Big Ten

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, offensive guard Thayer Munford and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were named first-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press on Tuesday. Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., also shared AP offensive player of the year honors...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy