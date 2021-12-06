ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sainsbury’s asks staff to delay Christmas parties over omicron concerns

By Laurie Churchman
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Sainsbury’s has asked staff to delay Christmas parties amid fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The supermarket wants its workers to hold off until the new year, as Omicron threatens to disrupt 2021’s busiest shopping period.

There are concerns the new strain could leave more staff off work, adding to ongoing labour shortages across the industry.

Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Simon Roberts said he wanted to “protect Christmas for our colleagues and our customers and keep everyone safe”.

He promised workers would not be “out of pocket as a result of this decision.”

Several big firms have chosen to cancel staff Christmas parties, even though No 10 has urged companies not to scrap their festive functions.

There are concerns that Omicron is spreading more quickly than the Delta variant, and could soon become the UK’s dominant strain.

As the new variant takes hold, new rules mean more workers could have to stay home.

Recent contacts of those infected with the Omicron variant must now self-isolate for 10 days even if they are fully vaccinated.

The announcement from Sainsbury’s comes during a turbulent year for the industry. This summer, supermarket bosses warned shelves could be empty at Christmas following supply chain problems and shortages of HGV drivers.

Shoppers are still noticing shortages and supermarkets are having to “scale back” some product ranges, according to industry leaders.

Sainsbury’s, which also owns Argos and Habitat, said: “The industry issues on labour and recruitment are well known and are ongoing and we are doing everything we can to avoid increased absence.”

The supermarket has launched its biggest ever Christmas recruitment drive this year with 22,000 seasonal vacancies, according to The Grocer magazine.

Chief Executive Simon Roberts said in a statement: “We are doing everything we can to protect Christmas for our colleagues and our customers and keep everyone safe.

“As government guidance on face coverings changed on Tuesday, we have gone above and beyond to put safety first and have asked all of our colleagues to wear a face covering both on the shop floor and in all colleague areas.”

Related
The Independent

Am I eligible for a Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

The new omicron Covid variant is spreading across the UK fast – and it has prompted Boris Johnson to bring in “plan B” restrictions to curb the spread. It means members of the public are being urged to get their third vaccine jab to boost immunity as soon as they can.While it was hoped that the booster alone would be enough to fend off the virus this winter, the emergence of the new variant, thought to be more transmissible than the delta variant, has forced the government’s hand in rolling out new restrictions.Face masks are once again mandatory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase

Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.The national booking system will open to everyone aged 30 to 39 from Monday so they can make appointments to get a booster three months on from their second Covid-19 jab.The move comes amid concerns the UK is facing a major wave of infections in January.New modelling suggests that under one scenario almost twice the number of coronavirus patients could be admitted to hospital compared with last year due to the impact of Omicron.This is our national mission...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Covid-19 booster rollout open to people aged 30 and over from Monday

People aged 30 and over will be able to book a Covid-19 booster jab from Monday in England.The national booking system will open to everyone aged 30 to 39 so that they can arrange to get the top-up jab three months on from their second dose.The extension of the NHS vaccine programme comes as scientists advising the Government warned that tougher Covid restrictions may be needed to prevent the Omicron variant causing anywhere between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England over the next five months.This is our national mission - the most recent data shows boosters are the essential defence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Open high street jab centres so Christmas shoppers can get boosters – Labour

People should be able to get their Covid-19 jabs while doing their Christmas shopping, Labour has said, as the opposition party calls for a “national effort” to increase the rate of booster shots.With recent research from UK scientists finding that booster shots are likely to be effective against the Omicron variant, Labour is urging ministers to open more vaccinations sites and to open up booking slots to all double-jabbed adults.Pop-up vaccination centres in supermarkets and shopping centres should be set-up so people can get their third shot while on the high street doing their Christmas shopping, the party has suggested.Vaccine...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Omicron accounts for 30% of Covid cases in London

Omicron accounts for three in 10 of reported Covid-19 cases in London, amid warnings the new variant is more likely to lead to potential hospital admission among the fully vaccinated.Michael Gove, the housing minister, spoke of a “deeply concerning situation” following a Cobra meeting on Friday after an analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against omicron when compared with the delta variant.However, the analysis, which looked at 581 people with omicron, suggests a booster dose can “significantly reduce” the risk of symptomatic infection. In the early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warn

Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.The news came as UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Oliver Dowden on Christmas party for Conservative staff

The Conservative Party chairman has told people to "keep calm and carry on with their plans" for Christmas get-togethers. Oliver Dowden said he has "no plans to cancel" the staff parties in London and Leeds offices, which he described as a "normal Christmas gathering". Last year's party in Downing Street...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tensions over omicron advice as Boris Johnson contradicts medical adviser on Christmas parties

Tensions between Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers over the UK’s response to the highly contagious omicron variant of coronavirus have burst into the open, as the prime minister dismissed a call from a senior medic for Britons to tone down Christmas celebrations.Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said that people could help keep the variant at bay by cutting down social contacts over the festive period and “not socialising when we don’t particularly need to”.But Mr Johnson said the government was “not changing the guidance on how you should be living...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon asks Prime Minister to drop vaccine intellectual property rights

Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Prime Minister to support temporarily waive intellectual property rights for coronavirus jabs in a move she said would boost the number given out in poorer countries.The First Minister’s letter to Boris Johnson said the move would better support developing countries in their battle against Covid-19, and would mean the UK joining more than 100 other countries in supporting the temporary rights suspension.“The waiver would facilitate critical access to patents, technology and know-how to enable the expansion of vaccine manufacturing and distribution in developing countries. Vaccines have not been allocated evenly – at December 2021, only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Facebook Delays January Office Deadline For Workers With Omicron Concerns

Facebook employees will not be summoned back to their company's offices come January 31 as was previously planned, following concerns over the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Instead, employees may continue to work from home until the pandemic meaningfully subsides. Meta, the recently renamed parent company of Facebook,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolve their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.Reports suggested that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Department for Education admits holding Christmas ‘gathering’ last December while London was in Tier 2

A government department has admitted it held a Christmas “gathering” last December, when London was under Tier 2 coronavirus rules. The Department for Education said the party took place in its office building, at a time when social mixing between households was banned and the number of people in one indoor space was limited to six by law. The department’s admission came after the former education secretary Gavin Williamson was reported by The Mirror to have thrown a party and delivered a short speech at the event on 10 December last year.A DfE spokesperson said: “On December 10 2020 a...
EDUCATION
The Independent

DWP staff drank and ate takeaways ‘late into evening’ during Covid restrictions

Staff working for the Work and Pensions Secretary drank alcohol and ate takeaways “late into the evening” on a number of occasions while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the department has confirmed.It comes after the Sunday Mirror reported that political staff and officials frequently drank after work until the early hours of the morning, and ordered food to Therese Coffey’s office at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).The newspaper said some of these evenings took place while hospitality and office parties were banned under Covid regulations.The DWP has confirmed there were times when alcohol was consumed in a work...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

