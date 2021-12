Microsoft’s current CEO Satya Nadella famously mentioned that his vision for the company was to make it like air – invisible, but completely surrounding every single thing you see. After Ballmer’s failed attempts at pushing Windows into smartphones and tablets, Nadella helped pivot it back on track, bolstering Windows and Azure to become the reliable and omnipotent services they are for both consumers and enterprises, while also acquiring LinkedIn and GitHub to really cement Microsoft’s widespread reach. So what’s the next frontier for the Redmond-based company? NFTs? Self-driving cars? Well, designer Bas Kamp believes the next place for the company to make its mark is in the payments industry. Created at a Microsoft Surface virtual design workshop, the Windows Pay concept is a combination of hardware and software that allows Microsoft to cement its place in the retail space by allowing Microsoft Surface tablets to become point-of-sales devices. In a world with oddly shaped POS units that eventually have to interface with Windows computers used by cashiers, Windows Pay makes everything simple and elegant, streamlining the process in a way that Apple Pay or Google Pay probably can’t.

RETAIL ・ 7 HOURS AGO