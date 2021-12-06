Tourists visit nativity scene sculpted by sand in Gran Canaria

With a name that comes from “external,” the new explorer-yacht concept Exo is designed to be at one with the elements. Penned by Richard Liebowitz of Liebowitz & Partners, the steel 208-footer has been designed with two goals in mind. Liebowitz, who has spent his life yachting, drew upon his experiences at the helm to create a vessel tough enough to withstand the rigors of oceanic expeditions, while also keeping those aboard in the lap of luxury. With a full displacement hull and wave-breaking bow, Exo will be able to navigate choppy waters. According to the British design studio, she’ll be as...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO