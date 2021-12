Niantic has simply rolled out updates for the Pokémon Go app, and one of many new options for iOS will allow you to run the sport at increased body charges. The Verge has found a brand new choice that permits you “unlock your system’s native refresh price for increased FPS.” It is not explicitly said within the app’s change log and possibly falls underneath the “numerous quality-of-life enhancements” the developer has listed. Additionally, the choice is off by default, so you will have to seek out it in settings if you wish to benefit from your cellphone’s capabilities.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO