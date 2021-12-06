ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

New Yorkshire chief Darren Gough is set to start work on Wednesday, with finding a new head coach high on his priority list after the club sacked 16 staff following Azeem Rafiq race storm

By Richard Gibson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Darren Gough will begin life as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket on Wednesday when he meets Lord Patel face-to-face to map out the future of the club.

Among the initial tasks will be to draft job adverts for a new coaching staff after 16 employees were sacked last Friday in the aftermath of the club's race storm.

'Engines are full on,' said Gough, 51, after Yorkshire confirmed him as their chosen figurehead - as Sportsmail exclusively revealed last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TsLT_0dFUYmGb00
New Yorkshire managing director of cricket Darren Gough is set to begin life in his new role

The next post to fill will be that of head coach, with Essex's Anthony McGrath of interest.

'That said person is a terrific coach, absolutely, but we have to go through the right process,' Gough told his former employers talkSPORT. 'There has to be an interview panel and people will be interviewed.

'There are some magnificent coaches out there not in work at the moment. Some are and will fancy this challenge. But it will be difficult, there will be a lot of changes. This is such a big rebuilding job.'

The interim terms upon which Gough has returned to Headingley, where he served as a player across two spells, emphasises the emergency Yorkshire find themselves in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmaSy_0dFUYmGb00
Gough will meet Lord Patel (above) face-to-face on Wednesday to map out the club's future

Although it is viewed as both a permanent and long-term appointment, the club hierarchy believe it appropriate governance for Gough's position to be reviewed at the end of the 2022 season.

After relinquishing his media duties with immediate effect, he said: 'Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been part of my life since my earliest days in cricket.

'Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger.

'I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wGeh_0dFUYmGb00
Gough is tasked with a club rebuild after the race storm inspired by Azeem Rafiq's testimony

'I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure every person associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight talking, hard work, integrity and excellence.'

Lord Patel added: 'As a former captain of the club, Darren's impact on the Yorkshire and England teams was considerable as a player. His infectious enthusiasm and will to win will be so important as we aim to be the best on and off the pitch.'

It is not yet certain what division Yorkshire will be playing in next summer, with relegation from the County Championship one of the possible punishments if an ECB investigation into Azeem Rafiq's claims of institutional racism at the club unearths evidence to lay charges.

The publication of the 2022 fixture list has been delayed until next month.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-England fast bowler Darren Gough emerges as surprise contender for director of cricket role at Yorkshire... with talkSPORT analyst considered ideal fit after club's ENTIRE coaching staff were sacked after racism storm

Darren Gough has emerged as a surprise candidate to take over as director of cricket at Yorkshire following confirmation on Friday of Sportsmail's exclusive story that the club's coaching staff have been sacked. Gough, 51, who has forged a successful media career, notably as a sports presenter and cricket analyst...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Yorkshire turns to Gough amid rebuild after racism scandal

LEEDS, England (AP) — Former England bowler Darren Gough has been appointed as director of cricket at Yorkshire and is vowing to rebuild the club that recently got rid of its entire coaching staff amid a racism scandal. Gough spent 15 years at Yorkshire across two spells and has become a leading figure in broadcasting since retiring in 2008. Yorkshire is English cricket’s most successful team. It has turned to Gough after announcing the departure of 16 people on Friday. They followed the resignations of club chairman Roger Hutton and then chief executive Mark Arthur in the wake of criticism of Yorkshire over its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Gough
Person
Anthony Mcgrath
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Joe Root backs Darren Gough to make impact if he takes over at Yorkshire

Darren Gough’s imminent appointment as Yorkshire’s new director of cricket has been given the seal of approval by England captain Joe Root The former fast bowler is set to take the reins at his old club following a mass cull of backroom staff last week, an act of blood-letting that represents the most drastic response yet to the racism crisis engulfing the county.A total of 16 coaching and medical personnel were shown the door on Friday, including the previous director of cricket, Martyn Moxon, and head coach Andrew Gale.The latter has said he is considering legal action but Yorkshire are...
SPORTS
The Independent

Darren Gough appointed as managing director at Yorkshire after mass departures following racism scandal

Yorkshire have confirmed the interim appointment of Darren Gough as the county’s new managing director of cricket.The former England paceman is initially in post until the end of the 2022 season, Yorkshire said. His appointment comes at a time of huge turbulence for the county.Their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism and harassment were widely criticised and led to chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur standing down.Yorkshire County Cricket Club today announces the appointment of Darren Gough as Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket on an interim basis, initially until the conclusion of the 2022 season #OneRose— Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire to undergo independent governance review

Yorkshire will undergo an independent review into club governance in the wake of allegations made by Azeem Rafiq. Yorkshire's handling of an investigation into Rafiq's claims came in for heavy criticism. Chief executive Mark Arthur and chairman Roger Hutton have resigned, with the latter replaced by Lord Patel. The review...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Cricket#Coaching
Telegraph

Yorkshire players threaten to quit after mass sacking of coaching staff caught up in racism scandal

Yorkshire face a player revolt – and a bitter legal battle – over a cull of their entire coaching team in the wake of the racism scandal that has engulfed the county. Telegraph Sport has learned that Lord Patel, the beleaguered club’s new chairman, held crisis talks with members of the squad on Friday amid a major backlash against a mass clear-out at Headingley.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Rory Burns narrowly avoids second duck as England begin chase in Brisbane

Rory Burns came desperately close to a second duck of the match as England began the mammoth task of batting their way back into the first Ashes Test in Brisbane Australia were finally bowled out for 425 on the third morning, a handsome lead of 278, leaving all eyes on Burns following his leg stump dismissal off the very first ball of the series.He started England’s second innings at the non-striker’s end, an apparent admission of nerves given he has kicked off the innings in all but two of his previous 54 knocks in Test cricket but was soon...
SPORTS
The Independent

England rue another batting collapse as Australia win opening Ashes Test

England’s Ashes campaign began with the familiar feeling of defeat at The Gabba as another batting collapse condemned them to a painful nine-wicket loss in the first Test.The tourists lost eight for 77 on the fourth morning as early optimism turned to outright despair in Australia’s Brisbane stronghold.Asked to chase a trifling target of 19, they needed just 5.1 overs to chalk up their 1-0 series lead with Ollie Robinson grabbing the consolation wicket of Alex Carey.England have not won at ‘The Gabbatoir’ since 1986 and this was their seventh heavy defeat in their last nine visits.Defeat in the first...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Joe Root stands by decision to bat first despite England’s crushing defeat

Captain Joe Root insisted he had no regrets about his teamsheet or his decision to bat first, despite watching Australia cruise to victory in the first Ashes Test.England attracted huge amounts of scrutiny for leaving James Anderson, Stuart Broad and the small matter of 1,156 Test wickets on the sidelines at The Gabba, with widespread shock Down Under and no shortage of dissenting voices at home.Root then won the toss and batted under overcast skies and saw his side rolled over for 147.It was all uphill from there as Australia racked up a 278-run first-innings lead and finished off...
SPORTS
The Independent

Yorkshire sack entire coaching team in wake of racism scandal

The entire coaching team at Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been sacked in the wake of the recent racism scandal, the club have announced.Azeem Rafiq, who played for the county between 2008 and 2014, and then again between 2016 and 2018, has made a number of allegations of racist abuse relating to his time at the club since his latest exit.Last month, the ex-cricketer spoke to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee about his experiences at Yorkshire, whose chair Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur resigned earlier in November.A statement released by Yorkshire CCC on Friday...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'make contact with Manchester United over January transfer of Jesse Lingard' as Premier League strugglers step up pursuit of attacking midfielder

Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Manchester United star Jesse Lingard. The Magpies are said to be 'seriously interested' in signing the 28-year-old midfielder in the January transfer window. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle have made contact with Manchester United but nothing has been agreed so...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy