Economy

International Monetary Fund Asks Fed To Acelerate QE Cuts

By JustForex
 3 days ago

Last week on Friday, investors’ attention was focused on US nonfarm payrolls data. The labor market statistics were disappointing. The US economy added only 210,000 jobs in November (against 533,000 expected), while the unemployment rate decreased from 4.6% to 4.2%. Also, last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central...

USD Weakened As Optimism Remains

The USD tended to weaken against a number of its counterparts yesterday as markets tended to show some optimism about the Omicron variant of the pandemic and its effects on the global economy yet uncertainty is still present. It’s characteristic how US stockmarkets sent out mixed signals amidst low volatility which underscored the situation of the markets yesterday. On the other hand safe havens such as JPY tended to remain in the retreat as they suffered even greater safe haven outflows, while commodity currency AUD capitalized some gains, while TRY marked new losses as Turkish President Erdogan supported low rates again. Overall we may see this switching between optimism and pessimism about the new variant to continue to affect the market’s fundamentally in the coming days leading safe havens and riskier currencies in different directions. Today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure, especially after the release of the disappointing NFP figure for November last Friday in order to get a sense on whether the US employment market continues to tighten.
MARKETS
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
ECONOMY
The Positive Risk Sentiment Continues

A quiet day today ahead of the US CPI inflation day tomorrow. This morning Germany releases data on trade balance and this afternoon US jobless claims are due. Any news on the Omicron covid variant will also continue to be in focus. In Norway the monthly GDP for October will...
STOCKS
The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The ECB officials believe that the current monetary policy of the ECB is adequate and the stimulus program is necessary for the current environment. At the same time, inflation expectations in the region show a constant growth trend. The European currency does not have any fundamental factors for strengthening at the moment.
CURRENCIES
yicaiglobal.com

China’s RRR Cut Is in Line With Country’s Prudent Monetary Policy, Analysts Say

(Yicai Global) Dec. 7 -- China's upcoming reserve requirement ratio decrease is to underpin the macro economy and protect the fundamentals of small and medium companies, and will not change the country’s prudent monetary policy, Yicai Global learned from interviews with a number of experts. The ratio of banks' reservable...
ECONOMY
Stocks Push Higher Again

We’re seeing improvements in risk appetite again on Tuesday as fears around Omicron continue to ease following earlier reports of less severe symptoms. This is still an extremely fragile market but the early signs are offering some hope. The initial announcement a couple of weeks ago had investors fearing the worst and so far, that’s not what we’re seeing. Time will tell whether investors are getting ahead of themselves but a couple of days without a negative Omicron headline has the dip buyers flooding back in.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Bank Executives Worried About Sustained High Inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. bank executives on Tuesday raised concerns about the impact of a sustained period of higher inflation, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate plans to wind down the pace of its asset purchases. Senior bankers are increasingly concerned that higher inflation could impact borrowers'...
BUSINESS
Risk Improves, As Omicron Fears Fade

The German ZEW index may resume a declining trend after last month’s small rebound, a development seen in the similar Euro sentix indicator yesterday. New headwinds from Covid, weakness in China and declining real wages currently weigh on the German economy. German industrial production could also surprise to the downside...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monetary Seesaw – The Treasury and Fed at Opposite Ends

As the Treasury decreases coupon issuance by nearly $80 billion in the upcoming quarter, the Fed is set to decrease asset purchases, which could present interesting moves in interest rate markets. Fed asset purchases and subsequent holdings show nearly $5 trillion of treasury coupons and $2.5 trillion of mortgage-backed securities...
ECONOMY
Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

EUR/USD: Employment and Inflation Decide Everything. Markets are now ruled by two factors: fear of the new COVID strain and monetary tightening by central banks. It is not yet very clear how dangerous the Omicron strain is and how it will affect the economy. Therefore, the main focus is shifting towards central banks and, first of all, the US Federal Reserve. Thus, 19 Reuters experts have named the difference in interest rates as the main market driver, while 15 have pointed to Omicron.
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Fed’s Monetary Policy Has Screwed Americans

The Fed’s monetary policy has screwed Americans. Such is the basic premise of a recent Washington Times article discussing inflation. To wit:. “Do you find it odd that banks and other financial institutions provide mortgage loans to millions at an approximately 3% interest rate for 30 years, while the government reports that inflation is over 6% at an annual rate and rising?
BUSINESS
USD Continued To Be Soft Ahead Of The US Employment Report Release

The USD continued to be weak yesterday, against a number of its counterparts ahead of the release of the US employment report for November. Overall, the expectations for the key metrics of the report are showing a tightening of the US employment market as the NFP figure is forecasted to rise, the unemployment rate to tick down and average earnings to accelerate their growth. Should the actual rates and figures meet their respective forecasts, we may see the USD getting some support as it would imply that the US employment market tightened, easing the Fed’s worries. Also, an acceleration of the average earnings growth rate could imply further inflationary pressures within the US economy and overall good readings could prompt the Fed to accelerate the pace of its monetary policy tightening by expediting the pace of the tapering of its QE program and hike rates in an earlier date. Yet we would also note the release today of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI figure for November as well as October’s US factory orders, while on a more fundamental level we note that the market’s worries about the Omicron variant of the pandemic tend to ease yet uncertainty is still present.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Fed will tighten monetary policy faster

This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell moved the markets with statements that suggest that the Fed will increase the pace of monetary tightening. At a hearing before a US Senate committee, Powell said that the pace of tapering (reduction in monthly securities purchases) would be discussed at the December meeting of the FOMC, the key body. Instead of mid-year, as originally planned, the securities purchases could thus be ended "a few months earlier". Powell further said that, during the coming months, two of the three conditions for a rate hike could be seen as fulfilled by the FOMC. Other members of the FOMC announced their agreement to an earlier end to the securities purchases than originally planned.
BUSINESS
Week Ahead: When “Transitory” is No Longer “Transitory”, RBA, BOC, and Omicron

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testified last week in front of the Senate and Banking Committee that he is retiring the word “transitory”. This should have sent shivers through the market. However, the shivers felt may have been from something else: the continued threat of Omicron variant of the coronavirus that was discovered the prior week. Before the big central bank show next week (FED, BOE, ECB), we’ll get some insight as to what central banks may be thinking this week when the BOC and the RBA meet. Just how concerned are they about the variant? In addition, inflation is on the top of every central banker’s minds these days. Towards the end of the week, we will see China CPI and PPI, as well as US CPI. Central bankers will be paying attention!
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Barkin Says He Supports 'Normalizing' Monetary Policy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials need to be prepared to adapt monetary policy to respond to changes in the economy, including inflation rising faster than anticipated because of factors including the virus, fiscal support and supply chain challenges, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday. An important...
BUSINESS

