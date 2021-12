This past weekend has not been a great one for New World players on the EU servers. The good news – I guess – is that this time the problem wasn’t really an exploit. Although, I suppose you could say players foolishly took advantage of the situation without checking things out first. About five days ago, Amazon pushed a patch to the EU servers intended to compensate players for in-game tax losses that occurred following the November feature release. Unfortunately, there was an error and some players received an excessive amount of gold – and, as often happens when one receives large sums of currency, they spent it, purchasing large quantities of items via the trading post.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO