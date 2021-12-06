ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAD/JPY Breaks Higher

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar surged after November’s unemployment rate fell to 6%. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart...

www.actionforex.com

cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC continues higher, looks to break $50,000?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today. BTC/USD continued to slowly head higher overnight. Resistance at $50,000 is currently tested. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect the market to break the $50,000 mark after a steady upside momentum over the last 24 hours. However, BTC/USD will likely not see a lot more upside as the overall market is bearish right now.
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.97; (P) 128.18; (R1) 128.55; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point, as consolidation from 127.36 is extending. On the downside, break of 127.36 will resume larger pattern from 134.11 to 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. We’d look for some support from there to bring rebound. But sustained break of 126.58 will carry larger bearish implications. On the upside, break of 129.09 will bring stronger rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 129.66) and above.
actionforex.com

USDJPY Struggles To Rebound

The US dollar edged lower after the inflation reading in November met expectations. The pair has found support at 112.55 while the RSI dipped into the oversold area. Though bulls are struggling to push past 113.95, a bullish breakout would prompt sellers to jump ship, rising volatility in the process.
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The European common currency gained some ground against the U.S. dollar and the pair tested the resistance zone at 1.1307. During the early hours of today`s trading, the price is hovering above the mentioned zone and, if the breach is confirmed, a test of the important target at 1.1366 would be the most probable scenario. If the latter succumbs to the bullish pressure, the positive expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD would strengthen and a rally towards 1.1462 is likely to develop. If the bears take control of the market, the first support can be found at the level at 1.1259, followed by the lower one at 1.1205. Among the important news for traders this week is the expected Fed interest rate decision (Wednesday; 19:30 GMT), as well as the European Central Bank interest rate decision (Thursday; 12:45 GMT) and the expected U.S. data for for the initial jobless claims (Thursday; 13:30 GMT).
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.22; (P) 113.52; (R1) 113.75;. Range trading continues in USD/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, sustained break of 112.71 will argue that it’s already correcting whole rise from 102.58. Deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 115.51 at 110.57. On the upside, break of 113.94 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 115.51 high instead.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY to go on edging higher towards 116.00 – SocGen

Economists at Société Générale outline the impact of the base-case economic outlook (conviction level of 50%), the upside scenario (25%) and the downside scenario (25%) for the USD/JPY pair. The base case would see USD/JPY at 116, the upside scenario sees the USD/JPY at 118 while the pair would reach 110 in the downside scenario.
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Retreats to 128.00

The bounce off from the resistance of the 129.00 level eventually passed technical support levels on Friday morning. Namely, the EUR/JPY declined below a support zone, the 50 and 200-hour SMAs and the weekly R1 simple pivot point. However, by the start of the day's European trading hours, the pair found support in the 128.00 mark and slightly recovered.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Break above 114.00 to open up the previous high at 115.50 – OCBC

“The USD/JPY was dragged in different directions by the improvement in risk sentiment and broad USD selling. The net impact is the pair still being trapped within the 112.50 and 114.00 range.”. “Bias is for the upside to be eventually breached, leaving a run towards the previous high near 115.50.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
actionforex.com

GER 40 To Test Major Resistance

The Dax 40 recoups losses as fears of the omicron variant start to subside. Last October’s lows near 14900 have proven to be a solid support. The rally above 15520 stirred up volatility as the last sellers rushed to the exit. The bulls are pushing towards 15920, where the index took a nosedive in late November.
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain Price Analysis: VET sets higher low at $0.09, ready to break higher?

Vechain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD retraced to $0.09 overnight. Closest resistance at $0.10 previous high. Vechain price analysis is bullish today as we expect another attempt to break above $0.10 to follow over the next 24 hours after a higher low was set at $0.09 overnight. Therefore, VET/USD could see the next major resistance around $0.11 reached by the end of the week,
actionforex.com

Stocks Push Higher Again

We’re seeing improvements in risk appetite again on Tuesday as fears around Omicron continue to ease following earlier reports of less severe symptoms. This is still an extremely fragile market but the early signs are offering some hope. The initial announcement a couple of weeks ago had investors fearing the worst and so far, that’s not what we’re seeing. Time will tell whether investors are getting ahead of themselves but a couple of days without a negative Omicron headline has the dip buyers flooding back in.
actionforex.com

CAD/JPY in strong rebound as BoC in focus

With a light economic calendar, main focus will be on BoC monetary policy decision today. No change is expected as the central has just stopped asset purchases back in October. Also, at that statement, BoC had pushed forward the timing for the first rate hike to “sometime in the middle quarters of 2022”, compared with previous estimate of “the second half of 2022”. Given the uncertainty surrounding Omicron, the central bank will more likely keep the rhetoric unchanged than not.
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tanks, CAD/JPY Jumps

Oil prices have put in a stern bounce from a big area of support, helping to revive CAD-strength themes. USD/CAD has plummeted down to a key support zone and CAD/JPY has put in an admirable recovery after a late-November sell-off. But prior support is now showing as resistance in the pair.
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD: Short-Term Lows Made But Still Within Higher Range

The USD/CAD has been able to maintain its short-term bearish momentum which began in earnest only yesterday. A high of around 1.28530 was achieved on the 3rd of December, but yesterday's and today’s trading have seen the USD/CAD move lower and the pair is now hovering near the 1.27715 vicinity with its typical fast paced changes being demonstrated.
investing.com

NZD/JPY Breaks Out Of Channel

AUD Bounces Off 0.70; Euro Underperforms By Kathy Lien - Dec 07, 2021. The US dollar rallied on Monday against some but not all of the major currencies. Our readers should not find the rally in USD/JPY or decline in EUR/USD surprising because we... Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis...
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Passes Resistance Zone

On Tuesday morning, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate broke the resistance of the 128.20/128.30 zone, which had previously kept the rate down on Thursday and Friday. During the day’s early European trading hours, the rate had encountered resistance in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 128.43 and the 128.50 mark. The event was followed by a decline below the 128.20 level.
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The ECB officials believe that the current monetary policy of the ECB is adequate and the stimulus program is necessary for the current environment. At the same time, inflation expectations in the region show a constant growth trend. The European currency does not have any fundamental factors for strengthening at the moment.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD tests resistance zone

Since late Wednesday's trading session, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate has been testing the resistance of the 1.2830/1.2837 zone. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the 50-hour simple moving average and the zone that is located at the 1.2800 mark. In a scenario where the rate passes the resistance zone...
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Breaks Pattern

On Friday morning, the upper trend line of the channel down pattern and the 100-hour simple moving average failed to provide resistance to the USD/JPY currency exchange rate. Namely, the pair surged above them and touched the 113.50 mark, before retracing to look for support in the 100-hour SMA. A...
