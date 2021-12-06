CAD/JPY Breaks Higher

The European common currency gained some ground against the U.S. dollar and the pair tested the resistance zone at 1.1307. During the early hours of today`s trading, the price is hovering above the mentioned zone and, if the breach is confirmed, a test of the important target at 1.1366 would be the most probable scenario. If the latter succumbs to the bullish pressure, the positive expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD would strengthen and a rally towards 1.1462 is likely to develop. If the bears take control of the market, the first support can be found at the level at 1.1259, followed by the lower one at 1.1205. Among the important news for traders this week is the expected Fed interest rate decision (Wednesday; 19:30 GMT), as well as the European Central Bank interest rate decision (Thursday; 12:45 GMT) and the expected U.S. data for for the initial jobless claims (Thursday; 13:30 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO