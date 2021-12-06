USD/CHF Struggles To Bounce

During the early hours of today`s trading, the bulls eased off their pressure just below the resistance at 1.1366. If the bears prevail, we may witness a corrective move towards the support at 1.1300. If the support in question fails to withstand the bearish pressure, the sell-off should deepen towards the next support at 1.1260. In an alternative scenario, in which the bulls overcome the critical resistance at 1.1366, the rally should resume and the pair will most likely target the resistance at 1.1460. A spike in volatility is likely during the announcement of the economic data for the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (today; 13:30 GMT).
