USD/CHF Struggles To Bounce

By Orbex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar softened after November’s nonfarm payrolls missed the mark. The pair has met stiff selling pressure...

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9228; (P) 0.9251; (R1) 0.9272; …. Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, break of 0.9274 will suggest that the pull back from 0.9372 is finished. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.9372. On the downside, below 0.9156 will target 0.9084 support. Firm break there should confirm that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and suggests that fall from 0.9471 is resuming. Deeper decline would be seen through 0.8925.
MARKETS
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggle with 21-DMA continues ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD closes Thursday below 21-DMA, caution for bulls. Cautious mood, dovish ECB and firmer Treasury yields weigh on the spot. Downside appears more compelling, with support at 1.1242 likely at risk. EUR/USD is seeing some fresh selling pressure while trading below 1.1300 in the European session on Friday, as the...
BUSINESS
USD/CHF: Dollar Keeps Positive Dynamics

Despite the fact that the dollar's attractiveness as a defensive asset has declined, it still retains its recently won positions in the foreign exchange market. Against the backdrop of reports from South Africa that the course of the disease of those infected with the new omicron strain has a milder form than with the disease with previously identified strains of coronavirus and against the backdrop of the rhetoric of the adviser to the President of the United States on medical affairs Anthony Fauci, who believes that the new mutation of the coronavirus "omicron” is not more dangerous than other strains, the activity of buyers of risky stock market assets has increased.
CURRENCIES
GBP/USD bounces off new YTD low, hovers around 1.3230s

The British pound moderately edges down, some 0.08% amid a risk-on market sentiment. In the overnight session, the GBP/USD pair fell to a new year-to-date low at 1.3160 amid imposing COVID-19 restrictions in the UK. GBP/USD Price Forecast: Has a downward bias, but a break of 1.3256 might add upward...
MARKETS
USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, holds steady above mid-113.00s

USD/JPY extended its sideways consolidative price moves heading into the European session. A cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and acted as a headwind for the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields benefitted the USD and extended some support. The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias...
CURRENCIES
Currencies
Economy
Markets
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double-top target reached at 0.9200

The USD/CHF edges down amid risk-on market mood, which usually favors the greenback. The US Dollar Index failed to reclaim the 96 figure, which sits at 95.94 as the New York session winds down. USD/CHF Price Forecast: The near-term is tilted to the downside, though a break under 0.9200 is...
MARKETS
Daily Technical Analysis

During the early hours of today`s trading, the bulls eased off their pressure just below the resistance at 1.1366. If the bears prevail, we may witness a corrective move towards the support at 1.1300. If the support in question fails to withstand the bearish pressure, the sell-off should deepen towards the next support at 1.1260. In an alternative scenario, in which the bulls overcome the critical resistance at 1.1366, the rally should resume and the pair will most likely target the resistance at 1.1460. A spike in volatility is likely during the announcement of the economic data for the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (today; 13:30 GMT).
CURRENCIES
GBP/JPY Trades Below 150.00

Despite shortly piercing the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate returned to trade below it and declined. By the middle of Thursday’s trading hours, the rate had reached below the 150.00 mark, which appeared to have started to act as resistance. If the...
CURRENCIES
USOIL Rebounds From Demand Zone

WTI crude bounces back on signs that the new virus strain has a limited impact on demand. Price action met strong buying interest near last August’s lows at 62.00, a major support from the daily chart to keep the uptrend intact. A bullish RSI divergence in this congestion area indicates a loss of momentum in the bearish drive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

Yesterday, the European currency strengthened on the back of the dollar index decline, but the situation in the Eurozone remains tense. First, analysts predict a rise in inflation in the region next year as well. Secondly, the energy crisis leads to the bankruptcy of businesses and raises the prices of electricity and natural gas to new highs. Third, supply problems haven’t gone anywhere. Fourth, the ECB has no plans to cut the PEPP program until March 2022. All this suggests that there are no reasons for the Euro strengthening now from a fundamental point of view.
CURRENCIES
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double-top chart pattern around 0.9260s looms

The USD/CHF continues advancing for the second straight day, up 0.09%. A risk-on market mood weakens safe-haven currencies except for the USD, which gains against the CHF. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Failure at 0.9268 would form a double-top pattern that would open the way for further losses. The USD/CHF extends to...
MARKETS
Chart Art: Potential Reversals For EUR/CHF and EUR/GBP

If you do, then you’re in luck! EUR/CHF and EUR/GBP are hanging out near key resistance zones on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts. Check them out and see if you can sneak in pips from their setups!. EUR/CHF: 1-hour. Reversal alert! EUR/CHF is pushing against a trend line resistance that’s...
CURRENCIES
EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.56; (P) 128.02; (R1) 128.42; …. Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 128.77 will indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 129.73). On the downside, below 127.36 will target 126.58 medium term fibonacci level. We’d look for some support from there to bring rebound. But sustained break of 126.58 will carry larger bearish implications.
CURRENCIES
Bitcoin bounce is expected

The price is currently bouncing from the zone. We could see a continuation up if the market gets further bullish momentum. M L3 is the level to break. Investors are looking for BTC/USD as the new haven as GOLD has lost some of it's safe haven value lately. Riskier assets are meant also to be anti government as faith in govts has been lost. We expect crypto markets to develop fully and the pioneer Bitcoin has the potential for 300.000 USD which could come in time. At this point the potential to go and retest 52655 is high. The break of that level should be targeting 61198 and 65469.
MARKETS
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Bounces from Major Figure

The Australian dollar bounced a bit on Monday to kick off the week on the right foot. The 0.70 level has offered a certain amount of support at this point, which is to be expected considering it is such a large, round, psychologically significant figure. The 0.70 level will attract a lot of attention, but to the upside I think we have plenty of resistance that we need to pay close attention to.
MARKETS
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Weak Bullish Bounce

Last Tuesday’s GBP/USD signal was unfortunately not triggered as the bearish price action took place above the key resistance level, I had identified at $1.3353. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Idea. Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the...
MARKETS
Chart Art: Resistance Zones For USD/CHF and GBP/NZD

Whether you’re into short-term trades or if you prefer trading them swing setups, I got yo back with USD/CHF and GBP/NZD’s setups. Check these out and lemme know which setup you like more!. USD/CHF: 1-hour. Remember when USD/CHF reversed a downtrend after consolidating in early November? Well, I’m getting a...
CURRENCIES

