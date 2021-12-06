ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, ECB head Christine Lagarde said that the ECB will end its PEPP program in March 2022, and it is highly unlikely that the ECB will raise interest rates in 2022. However, inflation expectations in the Eurozone continue to rise, and unemployment in the Eurozone is much higher than in...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

USD Weakened As Optimism Remains

The USD tended to weaken against a number of its counterparts yesterday as markets tended to show some optimism about the Omicron variant of the pandemic and its effects on the global economy yet uncertainty is still present. It’s characteristic how US stockmarkets sent out mixed signals amidst low volatility which underscored the situation of the markets yesterday. On the other hand safe havens such as JPY tended to remain in the retreat as they suffered even greater safe haven outflows, while commodity currency AUD capitalized some gains, while TRY marked new losses as Turkish President Erdogan supported low rates again. Overall we may see this switching between optimism and pessimism about the new variant to continue to affect the market’s fundamentally in the coming days leading safe havens and riskier currencies in different directions. Today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure, especially after the release of the disappointing NFP figure for November last Friday in order to get a sense on whether the US employment market continues to tighten.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The situation with the currency pair remains unchanged as the downward movement during yesterday’s session was limited above the support zone at 1.1200. At the time of writing, the single European currency continues to rise in value against the U.S. dollar, with the most likely scenario remaining for a test of the resistance at 1.1300. However, the market sentiment remains neutral for the moment and the movement of the currency pair is very likely to remain bound within the range of 1.1260 – 1.1360. There is no planned economic news today that would affect investors’ sentiment.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Starts Recovery, Key Resistance Nearby

AUD/USD started an upside correction from 0.7000. It broke an important declining channel with resistance near 0.7100 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is attempting a recovery wave above 1.1280 and 1.1300. GBP/USD spiked below 1.3200 and it remains at risk of more downsides. AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar started...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Drifting

Currency markets showed little reaction to the Fauci omicron comments overnight, having already put the new variant behind it to focus on the upcoming FOMC meeting next week. That sentiment saw the US Dollar drift higher in a benign session, the dollar index rising 0.15% to 96.30 before falling slightly to 96.24 in Asia as currency markets continue to drift.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Be Aware of More Weakness

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Currency Pair#Us Dollar#Ecb#Pepp#Eurozone#Eur#The Bank Of England#Omicron#Support#Gbp Usd#Triangle#Macd
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: USD/CAD

On Friday, the US released Non-Farm Payrolls at +210,000 vs an expectation of +550,000. Just as important, the Unemployment Rate fell from 4.6% to 4.2%, with an increase in the Participation Rate. However, the mixed jobs report shouldn’t really affect the outcome of next week’s FOMC meeting as there are two other issues that Fed will be focused on when they meet: Inflation and Omicron. On Friday, markets will get a look at November’s CPI data. The expectation for the headline print is 6.7%! The expectation for the Core print is 4.6%! The Fed targets 2% inflation! Last week, Powell threw in the proverbial towel when he testified before the Senate and Banking committee that he is retiring the word “transitory” to describe inflation. However, he still believes inflation will begin to move lower in the second half of next year. He also said the Fed may end tapering a few months earlier than planned. Omicron is the other variable the FOMC will be watching. Thus far, reports have been mixed regarding the severity of the coronavirus variant. Will the FOMC want to wait for more information before they decide if they’ll increase the pace of tapering bond purchases? Watch for further headlines this week.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

EUR/USD: Employment and Inflation Decide Everything. Markets are now ruled by two factors: fear of the new COVID strain and monetary tightening by central banks. It is not yet very clear how dangerous the Omicron strain is and how it will affect the economy. Therefore, the main focus is shifting towards central banks and, first of all, the US Federal Reserve. Thus, 19 Reuters experts have named the difference in interest rates as the main market driver, while 15 have pointed to Omicron.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: Gold, EUR/GBP

Gold is moving higher, picking up from a 4 week low ahead of the US non-farm payroll. There are plenty of mixed headlines for gold traders to digest from the fears surrounding the spread Omicron, to the more hawkish Fed and news that the US government has avoided another shut down.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Omicron and a Hawkish Fed Challenge Markets

Volatility picked up in markets this week as the Fed’s Jerome Powell took a hawkish twist and the new Covid variant Omicron added new uncertainty to the growth as well as inflation outlook. The stock market VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ increased to the highest level in 10 months and German 10-year yields dropped to -0.35%, the lowest level in two months. EUR/USD bounced higher to above 1.13 despite hawkish Fed comments but it probably reflects a temporary correction as investors are quite long the USD. The common factor in markets also seem to be a squaring of positions heading into year-end to protect positions in the midst of rising uncertainty. Oil prices has dropped sharply to just below USD70 per barrel on concerns over less travelling over the winter amid new covid waves and restrictions. It’s a drop of more than USD15 per barrel in a little more than a month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

Five most predictable currency pairs, technically and fundamentally, ranked

Currencies that are more predictable tend to respect technical rulebooks generally behave logically. AUD/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD stand out with both technical and fundamental textbooks. NZD/USD and EUR/USD have been improving in their technical behavior. Not all currency pairs are born equal – not in the spreads brokers offer on...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/NZD, USD/JPY, JPY cross pairs, AUD, NZD

EUR/NZD as written November 3 to long term targets, EUR/NZD traded to 1.6081 lows and here's the commentary: Long term targets assumes the 10 year breaks higher to target 1.6490, 1.6522, 1.6555 then 1.6697. EUR/NZD broke 1.6419 and traded to highs at 1.6559. Longs from 1.6081 lows runs + 478...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Asian Equities Are In A Positive Mood

Asian markets take cue from optimistic Wall Street. Overnight US equities continued to rally, although the gains were modest compared to the fast-money FOMO stampede of the day before. Comments from pharmaceutical heavyweights that boosters were the answer kept the omicron-is-mild trade alive. The S&P 500 rose 0.31%, with the Nasdaq rising by 0.64% as the growth rebound continued, while the Dow Jones eked out a minuscule 0.09% gain. In Asia, futures on all three indexes have climbed by around 0.10%.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Reaches 129.00 Level

At mid-day on Wednesday, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate broke the resistance of the zone at 128.20/128.35 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 128.35. Afterwards, the pair reached the 129.00 mark and tested its resistance up to midnight to Thursday. On Thursday morning, the pair declined and looked for support at the 128.20/128.35 zone. Note that the zone has been reached by the additional support of the 50-hour simple moving average.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Cliff Notes: Global Recovery to Remain Robust into 2022

Key insights from the week that was. The RBA Board met for the final time for 2021 this week. There was no change in the policy stance and their outlook was broadly in line with that seen in November. On policy, the market’s expectation that the US FOMC will accelerate their taper – with the process to now end in March 2022, in our view – has not affected the RBA’s approach to asset purchases. Confirmed in the decision statement is that the current purchase pace of $4bn per week will continue until at least February 2022. At that time, progress towards their targets for full employment and inflation; market functioning; and the actions of other central banks will dictate the next step for the RBA.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Trades Below 150.00

Despite shortly piercing the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate returned to trade below it and declined. By the middle of Thursday’s trading hours, the rate had reached below the 150.00 mark, which appeared to have started to act as resistance. If the...
CURRENCIES
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy